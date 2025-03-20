One Battle After Another: release date, cast and everything we know about the Leonardo DiCaprio movie

Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers working today, so of course there’s plenty of excitement surrounding his 2025 new movie, One Battle After Another. The fact that the movie also marks PTA’s first collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio only raises the anticipation.

With those credentials alone, One Battle After Another is going to quickly be thought of as an Oscar contender. Anderson has seen many of his movies nominated for the Academy’s top prize, including earning 11 individual nominations for writing, directing and producing, but he has yet to come away with a trophy. Can One Battle After Another change that?

We’re a long way away from figuring that out, but in the meantime we’ve compiled everything we know right now about the movie directly below.

One Battle After Another is set to premiere in movie theaters on September 26 in the US, UK and elsewhere.

While there is no official news at this time, it would not be surprising to see One Battle After Another premiere at one of the major international film festivals ahead of its premiere. Many pundits think Cannes may not be an option, but the Toronto International Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival and Venice Film Festival all take place in August/early September, which could align well. We’ll share any details as they are announced.

One Battle After Another cast

As mentioned, Leonardo DiCaprio headlines One Battle After Another in his first collaboration with Anderson. DiCaprio of course is one of the biggest movie stars around. He’s an Oscar winner for The Revenant and is well known for his roles in Titanic, The Departed and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. This will be his first movie since 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

While DiCaprio is the name at the top, One Battle After Another features an impressive ensemble. The cast features Regina Hall (Girls Trip), Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One), Sean Penn (Daddio), Benicio Del Toro (Sicario), Wood Harris (Creed III), Shayna McHayle (Support the Girls) and Chase Infiniti (Presumed Innocent).

One Battle After Another plot

Paul Thomas Anderson wrote the original script for One Battle After Another, but at this time plot details are being kept under wraps.

The teaser trailer for the movie (watch below) gives us only a little bit of context, as it looks like DiCaprio’s character raises a child in a world of violence, with things eventually spiraling out of control.

We’ll add the movie’s official synopsis when it becomes available.

One Battle After Another trailer

Warner Bros. released a quick teaser trailer for One Battle After Another ahead of the full trailer’s release next week (between March 24-28). Give it a look right here:

One Battle After Another | Trailer Next Week - YouTube Watch On

Paul Thomas Anderson movies

Paul Thomas Anderson came to prominence in the 90s and quickly established himself as a noteworthy filmmaker with the likes of Boogie Nights and Magnolia. He usually takes a few years between projects, as was the case here as One Battle After Another is his first movie since 2021’s Licorice Pizza.

Here is a complete look at Paul Thomas Anderson’s filmography to date:

Hard Eight (1996)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Magnolia (1999)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

The Master (2012)

Inherent Vice (2014)

Phantom Thread (2017)

Licorice Pizza (2021)

One Battle After Another behind the scenes

Anderson is pulling triple duty on One Battle After Another, as he is a producer on the movie along with Sara Murphy and Adam Sommer; Somner passed away in November 2024. The movie is a co-production between Anderson’s Ghoulardi Film Company and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Reports indicate that One Battle After Another has the highest budget of any Anderson movie to date, with Variety sharing that it could be as high as $140 million.

Some other notable details: the movie was shot on 35mm film using VistaVision cameras; filming took place in California and El Paso, Texas; this is the sixth time that Anderson was worked with composer Johnny Greenwood.