The Pentaverate: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Mike Myers comedy series
Mike Myers will play multiple roles in this Netflix original.
Mike Myers is back with one of his biggest projects in years, The Pentaverate, a new comedy miniseries that will premiere on Netflix. The famed comedian, who created and will play multiple roles in the series, hasn’t appeared in a TV series (streamed or otherwise) since his time on Saturday Night Live.
Here is everything you need to know about The Pentaverate.
When is The Pentaverate release date?
The Pentaverate will debut on Netflix on Thursday, May 5. The entire six episode series will be available for viewers to binge immediately if they like.
What is The Pentaverate plot?
In the trailer for The Pentaverate, which you can watch below, it is explained that the Pentaverate is a secret group that dates back to the black plague and has secretly been controlling the course of human events ever since (clearly inspired by the Illuminati conspiracy theory). It will be up to Mike Myers’ hero to expose them.
Here is the official synopsis for The Pentaverate:
"What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!"
The Pentaverate trailer
As promised, here is The Pentaverate trailer for your viewing pleasure. How many Mike Myers characters can you spot?
Who is in The Pentaverate cast?
Mike Myers has often played multiple characters in his movies, including the Austin Powers franchise (Austin Powers, Dr. Evil, Fat Bastard, more) and So I Married an Axe Murderer (Mike & Stuard Mackenzie), not to mention all his classic characters on SNL. He is upping his game with The Pentaverate, as Myers is slated to play eight different characters on the show. They are:
- Ken Scarborough, an old-school Canadian journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate
- Anthony Lansdowne, a New England conspiracy theorist
- Rex Smith, a far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist
- Lord Lordington, the Pentaverate’s oldest and highest ranking member
- Bruce Baldwin, a media mogul
- Mishu Ivanov, an ex-Russian oligarch
- Shep Gordon, a former rock-and-roll manger
- Jason Eccleston, a tech genius who invented the Pentaverate super computer, MENTOR
This is Myers’ first on-screen role (outside of a 2021 Uber Eats commercial) since Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018.
Additional cast in The Pentaverate include Jennifer Saunders (Death on the Nile, Sing 2), Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!, Key & Peele) Ken Jeong (The Masked Singer, Crazy Rich Asians), Lydia West (Suspicion), Gregory Hoyt (Rampage), Daniel Booroff (Mary Queen of Scots) and Jeremy Irons (House of Gucci, Zack Snyder’s Justice League) as the narrator.
How to watch The Pentaverate
As a Netflix original series, The Pentaverate is only going to be available to Netflix subscribers.
