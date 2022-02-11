Here's how to watch Death on the Nile. This is the latest film centering around Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot, based on the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. Kenneth Branagh directs and stars as the lead character, and is joined by an all-star cast to bring this iconic murder mystery to life.

Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, and Jennifer Saunders are among those starring opposite Kenneth Branagh in the adaptation, and one of the characters in the ensemble cast is guilty of murder. But who?

It joins a great list of new films in 2022, following the passengers on board the S.S. Karnak when their peace and tranquility is shattered after one of them is found murdered. But Poirot is on the case, ready to figure out who the killer is before they strike again.

The film [check out our Death on the Nile review] was actually meant to come out much earlier, but alongside Free Guy it was delayed. Now, it's finally available to watch as many projects have now been released following complications caused by global lockdowns.

If you're interested in checking out the film and following along to see if you can work out who the murder is, we've put together all the places you can currently watch Death on the Nile. We will update this if any new methods are added, so watch this space!

How to watch 'Death on the Nile'

Currently, Death on the Nile is only available to watch in cinemas after it was released on February 9, 2022. It's still doing a theatre run and there are plenty of opportunities to watch it, as there are regular screenings taking place every day.

It's currently running alongside Kenneth Branagh's other film Belfast which has been nominated for awards at both BAFTAs 2022 and Oscars 2022. This film follows a young boy and his working-class Belfast family as they experience the tumultuous late 1960s, and is currently up for Best Picture.

Is 'Death on the Nile' streaming?

So far we don't know if either of Branagh's films will be available on-demand following their cinema run, but once we have some updates we'll add them here.

There will likely be a DVD and Blu-Ray release for both over the coming months though, so once these have been announced we'll let you know where you can buy them if you'd prefer physical copies.