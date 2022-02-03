BAFTA 2022 film nominations: all the nominees

The wait is finally over, as this year's BAFTA 2022 nominations have been confirmed.

Recently, we found out that the ceremony would be hosted by comedian Rebel Wilson, and will take place on Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall.

But now, we know which films are up for these coveted awards and there are some big names including The Power of the Dog, Dune, Titane, and No Time to Die reflecting the great achievements in cinema over the past few months.

With all these films and stars officially announced, we'll just have to wait until the spring to find out who will be walking away with the golden masks this year during the awards' 75th anniversary.

BAFTA 2022 film nominations in full...

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Ready for the 2022 #EEBAFTAs nominations?! In 3, 2, 1… LET’S GO! 🚦First up, Outstanding British Film 🎞️ AFTER LOVE🎞️ ALI & AVA🎞️ BELFAST🎞️ BOILING POINT🎞️ CYRANO🎞️ EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE🎞️ HOUSE OF GUCCI 🎞️ LAST NIGHT IN SOHO 🎞️ NO TIME TO DIE 🎞️ PASSING pic.twitter.com/qRqhcmOkrzFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Best Director

Aleem Khan - After Love

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Audrey Diwan - Happening

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Julia Ducournau - Titane

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

After Love

Boiling Point

The Harder They Fall

Keyboard Fantasies

Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali - Swansong

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham - Boiling Point

Will Smith - King Richard

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones - CODA

Renata Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan - After Love

Tessa Thompson - Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist - West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur- CODA

Woody Norman - C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Ruth Negga - Passing

Ann Dowd - Mass

Annjanue Ellis - King Richard

Rising Star Award

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats , The King's Man

, Lashana Lynch - No Time To Die

Millicent Simmonds - A Quiet Place Part II

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

MAKE WAY FOR THE 2022 @ee RISING STAR NOMINEES!💫 Ariana DeBose💫 Harris Dickinson💫 Lashana Lynch💫 Millicent Simmonds💫 Kodi Smit-McPheeVote now to see your favourite #EERisingStar nominee to win the award at the #EEBAFTAs! https://t.co/Or8TroyVRb pic.twitter.com/7Dwr4FR6nbFebruary 1, 2022 See more

Best Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story

Best Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Best Film Not in the English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Best Original Score

Being the Ricardos

Don’t Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Best Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Special Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Best Sound

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time to Die

A Quiet Place Part II

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Original Screenplay

Aaron Sorkin - Being the Riccardos

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast

Adam McKay - Don't Look Up

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin - King Richard

The nominees for ✍️ Original Screenplay ✍️ 🎞️ BEING THE RICARDOS 🎞️ BELFAST 🎞️ DON'T LOOK UP 🎞️ KING RICHARD 🎞️ LICORICE PIZZA #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/PhmL3S6K1HFebruary 3, 2022 See more

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Hader - CODA

Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car

Denis Villenueve - Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog

Best Makeup and Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Production Design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Best British Short Animation

Affairs of the Art

Do Not Feed the Pigeons

Night of the Living Dread

Best British Short Film

The Black Cop

Femme

The Palace

Stuffed

Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee

Check our new movies in 2022 guide for the latest films coming out.