BAFTA 2022 film nominations: all the nominees
By Lucy Buglass published
The BAFTA 2022 film nominations have been revealed via hosts AJ Odudu and Tom Allen.
The wait is finally over, as this year's BAFTA 2022 nominations have been confirmed.
Recently, we found out that the ceremony would be hosted by comedian Rebel Wilson, and will take place on Sunday, Mar. 13, 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall.
But now, we know which films are up for these coveted awards and there are some big names including The Power of the Dog, Dune, Titane, and No Time to Die reflecting the great achievements in cinema over the past few months.
With all these films and stars officially announced, we'll just have to wait until the spring to find out who will be walking away with the golden masks this year during the awards' 75th anniversary.
BAFTA 2022 film nominations in full...
Best Film
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power of the Dog
Outstanding British Film
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House of Gucci
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time To Die
- Passing
Best Director
- Aleem Khan - After Love
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Audrey Diwan - Happening
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
- Julia Ducournau - Titane
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- After Love
- Boiling Point
- The Harder They Fall
- Keyboard Fantasies
- Passing
Leading Actor
- Adeel Akhtar - Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali - Swansong
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham - Boiling Point
- Will Smith - King Richard
Leading Actress
- Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
- Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones - CODA
- Renata Reinsve - The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan - After Love
- Tessa Thompson - Passing
Best Supporting Actor
- Mike Faist - West Side Story
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur- CODA
- Woody Norman - C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
- Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Ruth Negga - Passing
- Ann Dowd - Mass
- Annjanue Ellis - King Richard
Rising Star Award
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Harris Dickinson - Beach Rats, The King's Man
- Lashana Lynch - No Time To Die
- Millicent Simmonds - A Quiet Place Part II
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Best Casting
- Boiling Point
- Dune
- The Hand of God
- King Richard
- West Side Story
Best Documentary
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul
Best Film Not in the English Language
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person in the World
Best Original Score
- Being the Ricardos
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- The Power of the Dog
Best Editing
- Belfast
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- No Time To Die
- Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Best Special Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- Ghostbusters: Afterlife
- The Matrix Resurrections
- No Time to Die
Best Sound
- Dune
- Last Night in Soho
- No Time to Die
- A Quiet Place Part II
- West Side Story
Best Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Original Screenplay
- Aaron Sorkin - Being the Riccardos
- Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
- Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
- Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
- Zach Baylin - King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Sian Hader - CODA
- Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
- Denis Villenueve - Dune
- Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
- Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Best Makeup and Hair
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Best Costume Design
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
Production Design
- Cyrano
- Dune
- The French Dispatch
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Best Animated Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs the Machines
Best British Short Animation
- Affairs of the Art
- Do Not Feed the Pigeons
- Night of the Living Dread
Best British Short Film
- The Black Cop
- Femme
- The Palace
- Stuffed
- Three Meetings of the Extraordinary Committee
Lucy is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is also a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema, setting up her own website Lucy Goes to Hollywood in 2017 to review films in her spare time. Her favourite genres are horror, thriller and anything crime related. When she's not writing about film and TV, you'll likely find her playing video games, reading, and trying her hand at podcasting.
