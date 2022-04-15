Vikings have been having their moment over the last couple of years. We’ve had some popular Viking TV shows like Vikings: Valhalla and its predecessor, the aptly named Vikings, and now there is the brand new The Northman movie, which hails from The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers and stars Alexander Skarsgård.

The Northman lives up to its R-rated historical action epic billing, per What to Watch’s review. So if that sounds like it is right up your alley, here is everything you need to know on how to watch The Northman.

How to watch The Northman in movie theaters

The Northman is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the UK, but US audiences will have to wait until April 22 for the movie to be available in their local theaters, where it will also play exclusively at release.

To find where and when The Northman is playing near you, check your local movie theaters’ websites or use a site like Fandango.

Something for movie fans to look into if they want to find ways to make frequent trips to theaters more affordable is movie theater subscription and membership deals. With many US and UK theater chains providing them, these allow consumers to get discounted or a set monthly number of movie tickets, while also offering additional perks (like free popcorn).

Is The Northman streaming?

The Northman is not available for streaming at this time. However, whenever it heads to streaming we know where it can be watched.

The Northman is a Focus Features movie and Focus Features is owned by Universal Pictures. Universal announced late last year that all of its 2022 movies would make their streaming debuts on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, which anyone in the US can sign up for and is available for Sky TV and NOW subscribers in the UK.

The earliest that The Northman may appear on Peacock would be 45 days after its release. If we had to guess they’ll probably go off the US release date of April 22, which would mean the earliest streaming debut for The Northman would be Monday, June 6.

We’ll also keep you updated on when The Northman is available for on-demand digital purchase.

If you want to stream some other Robert Eggers movies though, his debut movie The Witch is available to Showtime subscribers (and those with the Showtime add-on channel on Prime Video and Hulu) and The Lighthouse is currently streaming on Prime Video.

What else you need to know about The Northman

Robert Eggers and Alexander Skarsgård are the headliners for The Northman, but they are joined by a big name cast that includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Claes Bang. The story follows a young Viking prince who sets out on a quest for revenge against his uncle after killing his father and stealing his kingdom.

Check out the trailer right here: