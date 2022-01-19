'Vikings: Valhalla' - Plot, cast, trailer and everything we know about Netflix drama

History fans will be delighted to see Vikings: Valhalla hoving into view on their Netflix accounts next month, with the action-packed new series telling the story of some of the most famous Norsemen (and women) who ever lived.

A spin-off of History's hit historical drama Vikings, the show is set in the 11th century, over one hundred years after the original series. Here's everything we know so far...

When will 'Vikings: Valhalla' be on Netflix?

The eight-part series was filmed in Ireland between October 2020 and early 2021 and will be released on Friday 25th February 2022. A second season has already been filmed, with a third also in the works, so this Norse saga is just getting started.

Frida Gustavsson plays Freydis Eriksdotter and Sam Corlett stars as Leif Eriksson (Image credit: Netflix)

What happens in 'Vikings: Valhalla'?

A synopsis from Netflix reads...

"Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, the series chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson, his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson.

"As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory."

With the age of the Vikings coming to an end, future series are expected to cover the death of King Edward the Confessor, when Harold Godwinson, William of Normandy and Norwegian King, Harald Hadrada, in a struggle familiar to all history buffs. We can't wait...

Bradley Freegard as Canute and Leo Suter as Harald (Image credit: Netflix)

Who stars in 'Vikings: Valhalla'?

Sam Corlett (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) stars as intrepid explorer Lief Ericksson, while Swedish actor and model Frida Gustavsson, who starred in The Witcher, plays his sister Freydis Eriksdotter. Leo Suter (Beecham House, Sanditon) plays Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson.

Meanwhile Welsh actor Bradley Freegard (Casualty, Doctors) plays King Canute the Great, who ruled England for two decades from 1016, and German actress Laura Berlin plays Emma of Normandy.

Other cast members include Pollyanna McIntosh (The Walking Dead) as Queen Ælfgifu of Denmark, David Oakes (The White Queen) as Earl Godwin and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, who played Lem Lemoncloak in Game of Thrones, as Olaf 'The Holy' Haraldsson.

Is there a trailer for 'Vikings: Valhalla'?

There are a couple of teaser trailers to enjoy, check them out here...