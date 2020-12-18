Everything you need to know about 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Season 4

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 marks the final chapter in the story of the half-human, half-witch first introduced in Archie comics. This version of the series is much darker, sexier, and scarier than the '90s sitcom, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and it's closing out with some of the most dangerous occult enemies yet: the world-destroying eldritch terrors. Here's everything you need to know about the new season, starting with a look at what's at stake in the latest trailer for the series.

Where Can I Stream It?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is exclusively available on Netflix. While the streaming service is getting more expensive for American subscribers this year, it's still well worth it for fans of horror or the supernatural since it's got a huge selection of genre shows and movies including Charmed and Cursed. If you want to watch the original Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, you can find it on Hulu or CBS All Access.

What's Part 4 About?

During Part 3, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) used time travel to save her friends and family from being killed as part of a plot to resurrect the ancient pagan god, the Green Man. Sabrina also secretly used that magic to create two versions of herself. Sabrina Morningstar would rule Hell alongside her father, Lucifer (Luke Cook), while Sabrina Spellman returned home to Greendale to keep living with her aunts and hanging out with her human friends.

Meanwhile, perennial Sabrina antagonist Father Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle) ended last season by summoning the eldritch terrors, powerful ancient forces capable of destroying everything. There are eight eldritch terrors and a new one arrives each episode this season, with Sabrina and her allies needing to use every tool at their disposal to defeat them.

This being Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, monsters aren't the only things the characters have to worry about. Part 4 also features plenty of romance, with all of the key characters faced with plots testing their relationships. Most notably, Sabrina has to decide if she wants to take back bad boy wizard Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) after he betrayed her last season.

Who's the Cast?

All of the surviving members of the series' huge ensemble cast of witches, demons, humans, and other supernatural beings will be returning to see its end. Some of the actors play multiple characters due to magical shenanigans and even Dorcas (Abigail Cowen) will make an appearance despite being killed in Part 3. These are the key players:

Sabrina Spellman/Morningstar (Kiernan Shipka)

Zelda Spellman (Miranda Otto)

Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch)

Hilda Spellman (Lucy Davis)

Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo)

Mary Wardwell/Lilith (Michelle Gomez)

Rosalind Walker (Jaz Sinclair)

Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson)

Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood)

Prudence Night (Tati Gabrielle)

Agatha (Adeline Rudolph)

Dorcas (Abigail Cowen)

Father Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle)

Robin Goodfellow (Jonathan Whitesell)

Caliban (Sam Corlett)

Mambo Michele Marie LeFleur (Skye P. Marshall)

While there aren't any additions to the main cast this season, Beth Broderick and Caroline Rhea will be making cameos as alternate universe versions of Zelda and Hilda Spellman. That's a reference to the fact that they played those same characters in the original Sabrina show. Check out a clip of Sabrina meeting her new aunties.

When Will It Premiere?

All eight episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 will be released on Netflix on December 31.