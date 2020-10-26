'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Part 4 is coming your way for the new year
Now the witch is back, and there's hell to pay!
Get ready, witches! After some agonizing radio silence, Netflix has finally given us a date for Part 4 of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. This year won't be a Halloween jam. Instead, we're ringing in the New Year with the Spellman family. They'll be coming back for their fourth and final installment on December 31st, 2020. The final season will be a quick eight episodes - something that's proven a wise decision by Netflix series' of yore, but we're also not ready to say goodbye to this cast!
They also dropped a neat little teaser. It's mostly old footage, being a date announcement and all, but there are some new snippets sprinkled in here and there.
