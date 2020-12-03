'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Season 4 trailer gets Lovecraftian

Our favorite nightmare wrapped in a pretty bow has returned. Or at least she will shortly! The final season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be hitting Netflix on New Years Eve, wrapping up this evil year and some eldritch terrors in the process. This first trailer gives us just the right amount as we head into a new season, with teases of love, doppelgänger complications, and showing the best witches in the game being both terrified and badass in the process.

Let's take a lookie look!

“We’re endgame, Sabrina Spellman,” oughta keep shippers happy for the rest of the month until we reach the final chapter. The whole gang is represented, including some surprises! When we last saw Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) they were on a (very understandable) mission to off Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle). It’s good to see that won’t compromise their involvement in this last hurrah.

In addition to the eldritch terrors, the Daughters of Hecate will still have to reckon with the Church of Night. If Blackwood and his chauvinist goons seem to be bolstered by the presence of these world-enders, it’s because they’re the ones who brought them into our world. It’ll take Sabrina, her family, and apparently the legions of hell to protect Earth from its impending doom. Which makes sense, given how things usually go in this universe!

Season 3 was about Sabrina Spellman doing her best to have it all, consequences be damned. That’s pretty standard for a protagonist in a Robert Aguirre-Sacasa show, but it seems like she’ll be forced to reckon with it a touch more than Riverdale’s Archie Andrews ever has. Like all things, her other self will likely work out in her favor just long enough to get someone – this time maybe even her other self – killed. But we’ll just have to wait until December 31st to see!