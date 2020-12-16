A ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ refresher fit for a witch

Greendale residents will ring in the New Year on Netflix with the fourth and final Chilling Adventures of Sabrina installment. Expect plenty of witchy antics as Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), her family, and friends face off against more insidious threats before closing this spell book chapter. Part 3 took the residents of this town to new dangerous heights, which saw them battling Pagans, Father Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle), and Lucifer (Luke Cook). Romantic entanglements produced nearly as many obstacles and challenges for the teenagers – and adults – that saw the Spellman family endure new love and heartbreak. Fresh alliances and churches were formed in a season that bent the very laws of time to save the world.

A lot has happened since Sabrina’s Sweet 16 party that kicked off Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s expansion of the Archie Comics television universe. To make sure you are up to date before the final eight episodes, here is a refresher of the trials and tribulations that went down in Part 3 of CAOS.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Two Sabrinas

From the very first episode, Sabrina's witch and human side have been at odds. But a greater battle took place last season between the Spellman half and Sabrina’s Morningstar legacy. Taking part in a scavenger hunt to win the hell Queendom, Sabrina went up against self-proclaimed Prince of Hell Caliban (Sam Corlett) to take the crown. Referred to as the Unholy Regalia, the objects that lost to history would unseat Lucifer and his heirs (aka Sabrina). King Herod’s crown, Pontius Pilate’s bowl, and the 30 pieces of silver Judas Iscariot betrayed Jesus for, took Sabrina on a Biblical adventure. Unfortunately, Caliban tricked her by trapping her in stone so he could win. While this hellish game took place, the Pagans and the Green Man they worshipped took over, destroying most of humanity.

Sabrina discovered her family and friends had perished, but among the ruins, she found one survivor. Cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) was still alive and he figured out how to send her back through time before the attack using the Unholy Regalia and the Time Egg. Saving Greendale created a time paradox, in which two Sabrinas exist, and in turn, this gave her the ability to satisfy both Morningstar and Spellman urges. The one from the past took the throne to placate her lust for darkness, whereas the other returned home. Rather than one Sabrina struggling with her twin desires, she has indulged both halves. Or has she? Confiding in Ambrose, he only foresees trouble and instability from this time loop side effect. Nothing is ever easy for the teen witch (and now queen), and her impulsive behavior will be more produce double trouble in this final outing.

(Image credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix)

The Time Egg

A season full of mystical objects, the Time Egg came from the depths of Loch Ness in Scotland, which saw Ambrose and Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) lean into the Outlander aesthetic when they tracked Father Blackwood to this location. Any item Blackwood is after suggests something nefarious is afoot, which is why it was important to stop him before he could unleash whatever was in the powerful egg. Unfortunately, he successfully completed his plan in the final minutes of the season finale. Calling upon the eldritch terrors her promised “The beginning of the end... the end of the Spellmans. The end of all things.”

Blackwood has lost almost everything but was flanked by twins Judith (Whitney Peak) and Judas (Darius Wilis) when he went into the full ritual priest mode. He is also joined by one-third of the Weird Sisters, Agatha Night (Adeline Rudolph) who went insane earlier in the season after gazing upon the Great God Pan (Will Swenson). Aligning herself with Blackwood and killing her fellow Weird Sister Dorcas (Abigail Cowan) does not bode well for when she next encounters Prudence. The Time Egg helped save Greendale, however, it looks set to unleash darkness far greater than any monster they have previously faced.

(Image credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix)

The Order of Hecate

When Zelda (Miranda Otto) reopened the Academy of the Unseen Arts at the start of Part 3 she instructed students to pray to Lilith (Michelle Gomez) rather than the Dark Lord. The Church of Night had derived its power from Lucifer Morningstar, but this relationship hit a snag when Sabrina went up against her father. Leaving the coven depleted, an alternative source was sought to counterbalance this loss. Lilith’s bid for power wasn’t the long-lasting reign Zelda hoped for, and a near brush with death – she was shot by the real Mary Wardwell for being a witch – revealed who they should be pledging fealty to.

Ancient goddess Hecate is a three-in-one deity who embodies the Mother, Maiden, and Crone, and it is about time the women of this order are represented in worship. This rebrand shifts focus onto the three stages of the moon and the female energy of the powerful witches in this coven. How will the Order of Hecate fare as they face off against the eldritch terrors? And what else does Faustus have up his misogynistic sleeve?

(Image credit: Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Matters of the Heart

It is hard to keep track of the CAOS relationship status updates, which now includes a pregnant Lilith – Lucifer is the baby daddy – and a single Sabrina. Ex-boyfriend Harvey (Ross Lynch) is happily dating Roz (Jaz Sinclair), and her union with warlock Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) couldn’t endure his post-Lucifer soul violation. Ambrose and Prudence made a formidable (and incredibly hot) pairing, however, Prudence could not forgive him for preventing her from killing Faustus. She blames her father — and therefore Ambrose — for Dorcas’ murder by Agatha’s hand. This is one death that could not be undone by Sabrina's time travel. Prudence found solace in the equally lonely Nick, which could make things awkward with both their Spellman exes.

It isn’t all broken hearts as Theo (Lachlan Watson) shared their first kiss — and more — with Robin Goodfellow (Jonathan Whitesell). Originally, hobgoblin Robin had targeted Theo as part of the virgin sacrifice and the road to true love never runs smoothly in Greendale. After developing real feelings for Theo, it transpired that Robin wanted to help defeat the Pagans he was originally aligned with. Meanwhile, Hilda’s (Lucy Davis) love life was impacted in a nearly fatal way after a Pagan hex caused her to turn into an insect, and to break the spell Zelda had to kill her sister (again). Resurrecting Hilda during the three-part finale required invoking triple goddess Hecate, and she woke up to find she hadn’t killed her fiancé Dr. Cee (Alessandro Juliani) during her time as an insect. Hopefully, the pair will get the wedding of their dreams without an otherworldly interruption.

Despite flirting with death, it wasn’t all bad for Sabrina’s aunts and they were both lucky in love. During Zelda’s time in limbo, the powerful Haitian Voodoo Priestess Mambo Marie (Skye P. Marshall) stayed by her side, and the pair shared a smooch after the threat had subsided. Even with the nightmare threat approaching, it is safe to assume hook-ups and break-ups will continue to be a main feature of the series.

Twists, spells, dark forces, the return of some familiar faces, and romantic drama are all on the menu when Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns on December 31, 2020, for the fourth and final part.