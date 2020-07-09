Netflix Cancels Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Sorry, Witches. The Hollywood Reporter reports that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has officially been canceled by Netflix. The series will continue with its fourth season, which will be its last. This news comes on the heels of Katy Keene being canceled by the CW Network, marking a real bad week for showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

In a statement, Aguirre-Sacasa had the below to say.

"Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show."

While Aguirre-Sacasa's other successful Archie adaptation still seems to be going strong on the CW Network, one has to wonder how much longer Riverdale has with the two other series' in its universe dropping in the same week.

This news is especially unfortunate considering that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was the strongest and most consistent of the three. Though, it's difficult to complain when CAOS will get the opportunity to finish its arc, while poor Katy Keene is done for good.

Pray to Hecate that said final arc ends up being as satisfying as seasons two and three have been.