Best stand-up comedy on Netflix — the best comedy specials to stream right now

Bo Burnham's Inside is one of the best comedy specials available on Netflix.

Alongside the best Netflix series and the best Netflix originals, the streaming service is also home to a huge range of side-splitting stand-up and comedy specials. Whether you're looking for someone to take on the world's most pressing issues or you want slightly sillier, more personal comedy, there's plenty on offer on Netflix.

With so many comedians to choose from, we've picked out the best of the bunch from both sides of the pond to guarantee you'll have a great night in.

Enjoy our handy roundup of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix….

The best stand-up comedy on Netflix

'Bo Burnham: Inside'

Life in lockdown obviously made Bo Burnham (Promising Young Woman, Eighth Grade) revisit what's important to him, as he took a break from movies to return to his comedy roots.

With Inside, expect a musical affair as Bo sings songs about isolation and social issues in this quarantine project which he wrote, directed, edited, filmed, and performed himself in one room. Inside won three Emmys this year, and it definitely lives up to the hype.

Number of episodes: 1

Episode length: 87 minutes

We say: "More like a stream of consciousness than a slick stand-up routine, this mash-up of music and comedy serves as a hilarious reminder of a time that none of us will easily forget."

'Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut'

Comedy stalwart Chris Rock may have broken into Hollywood with movies such as Grown Ups and the Madagascar series but stand-up remains his first love; when you watch Tamborine, you’ll see why.

In this newly-released extended cut of his 2018 comedy special, Total Blackout, he’ll have you in stitches with his observations on fatherhood and searing insight into topics such as racism and infidelity.

Number of episodes: 1

Episode length: 97 minutes

We say: "It's no surprise that this routine was nominated for a Grammy award for best comedy album."

'James Acaster: Repertoire'

James Acaster has won more comedy awards than he has room on his mantelpiece. If you want to know how he feels about log flumes, jury service, pasta and games of Twister then tune into Repertoire, a four-part series of the absolute best of his stand-up.

You can expect a very physical, quirky look at everything from personal tales and pet peeves to a musical tribute to his beloved football team.

Number of episodes: 4

Episode length: 52 minutes

We say: "His topics may be random, but the show is brilliantly written and delivered in his unique deadpan style."

'Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast'

Best known for his role as the infamously intimidating headteacher, Mr. Gilbert in The Inbetweeners, Greg Davies is also a dab hand at stand-up.

In You Magnificent Beast, Greg shows he's just as savage as his alter-ego when he tackles personal issues like man-scaping disasters, his father's parenting fails and his cringe-worthy experiences of dating.

Number of episodes: 1

Episode length: 66 minutes

We say: "He's raunchy, he's daft and he doesn't mind a belly laugh at his own expense."

'Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang'

Filmed live at the London Palladium, Philly Philly Wang Wang sees Phil Wang using his own particular brand of brutal honesty to explore his British-Malaysian heritage.

Looking at politics and race through his unique (and very funny!) lens, he also explains why none of us really has the body we dream of and why romance can often be a double-edged sword.

Number of episodes: 1

Episode length: 60 minutes

We say: "Phil Wang is honest to a fault but utterly likable and extremely witty!"

'Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready'

If it's a series you're after, then look no further than a new series of Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready.

In each episode, the Girl's Trip star handpicks her favorite stand-up comedian to take the stage. In the second series, you can enjoy comedy short sets from the likes of Erin Jackson, Tony Woods, Godfrey, Barbara Carlyle, and Kimberly Clark.

If you like this, Tiffany's own stand-up show, Black Mitzvah, is definitely worth a watch.

Number of seasons: 2

Number of episodes: 13

Average episode length: 20 minutes

We say: "Catch an eclectic mix of comedians about to break out into the mainstream."