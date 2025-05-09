Netflix debuts new comfort watch starring Vince Vaughn, and you probably shouldn’t watch it hungry

A new Netflix original movie has debuted on the streaming service on May 9 in Nonnas, a comedy starring Vince Vaughn that could be the perfect comfort watch for you this weekend.

Inspired by a true story and directed by Perks of Being a Wall Flower director Stephen Chbosky, Nonnas follows Joe (Vaughn), who after losing his mother and grandmother decides to open an Italian restaurant on Staten Island where the chefs are four nonnas (or grandmothers) from his neighborhood that came from different regions of Italy. Though personalities clash, they all know the power of what a meal cooked with love can do and are looking to bring that to others.

In addition to Vaughn, Nonnas stars Susan Sarandon, Talia Shire, Lorraine Bracco and Brenda Vaccaro as the titular nonnas, while Linda Cardellini and Joe Manganiello also help make up the cast.

Nonnas is the latest Netflix original movie to debut on the streaming service, joining other recent entries like Havoc and Exterritorial. But with those both being action movies, Nonnas looks to offer a more relaxed vibe as some Hollywood royalty heads into the kitchen to try to make us laugh, possibly cry a little and ultimately have our mouths water at the delicious food being made (don’t watch this movie hungry unless you want to start craving Italian food).

As far as critical reaction to the movie, as of publication there are no reviews for Nonnas on Rotten Tomatoes.

Though the occasional Netflix movie gets a brief release in movie theaters so that it can qualify for Oscars, that won’t be the case with Nonnas. That means in order to watch Nonnas you must have a Netflix subscription, as the movie is only playing on the streaming service.

So while we won’t have box office numbers to see how Nonnas performs, we will be able to track the movie’s performance in the daily top 10 on the Netflix site and the weekly top 10 list that Netflix releases. On our side, we’ll see if it makes its way into WTW’s official list of best Netflix movies.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Time will tell. But in the meantime you can get a sneak peek at Nonnas by watching the trailer directly below: