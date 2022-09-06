The Whale: release date, reviews, cast and everything we know about the Brendan Fraser movie

Brendan Fraser was a bona fide movie star in the 1990s, but has been under the radar in the 21st century. That looks to change with The Whale, a new drama starring Fraser from director Darren Aronofsky.

The Whale, which comes from a screenplay by Samuel D. Hunter (Baskets) based on his own play, has been gaining buzz for Fraser’s physical transformation, but what else do you need to know about this new movie? Let’s take a look at the key details.

The Whale comes to US audiences on December 9. We’re still waiting to hear release date info for the UK and other regions.

The movie screened as part of the Venice Film Festival and has stops at a few more on the fall festival circuit, including the Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI Film Festival in London.

What is The Whale plot?

Here is the official synopsis of The Whale from studio A24:

"From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption."

As mentioned above, the screenplay is based on the play from Hunter.

Who is in The Whale cast?

Brendan Fraser headlines the cast of The Whale, playing the teacher Charlie who has to deal with severe obesity (Fraser wore a prosthetic weight suit to help with the physical transformation). Those from the 90s will remember Fraser when he was at the height of his stardom, appearing in movies like The Mummy, Airheads, George of the Jungle and Gods and Monsters. While he was still active heading into the 21st century, he has not been able to reach the same heights as he did in the 90s, mostly appearing in TV shows and smaller, less heralded movies.

However, Fraser’s comeback has been in the works for a bit now. He had a supporting role in Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move, has appeared in the TV series Doom Patrol and was set to play the villain in Batgirl, before Warner Bros. canceled the movie. However, The Whale is said to be a showcase for the actor and with more high-profile roles on the horizon, including Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, we’re going to be seeing more of Brendan Fraser very soon.

The cast surrounding Fraser in The Whale includes Stranger Things star Sadie Sink as Ellie, Hong Chau (Homecoming) as Liz, Ty Simpkins (Jurassic World) as Thomas and Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead) as Mary.

Sadie Sink in The Whale (Image credit: A24)

The Whale reviews — what the critics are saying

The first batch of The Whale reviews are in, with most praising the performance from Brendan Fraser and giving a general thumbs up to the movie as well. It currently (as of September 6) has an 85% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) and a score of 69 (still safely in the "good" range) on Metacritic (opens in new tab).

Here are some samplings from reviews:

Bilge Ebiri, New York Magazine/Vulture (opens in new tab): "Once everything finally collides in The Whale, something shattering and beautiful and honest emerges.”

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab): "Fraser makes us see beyond the alarming appearance to the deeply affecting heart of this broken man.”

Leila Latif, IndieWire (opens in new tab): "Without Brendan Fraser’s innate charm and ability to project gentle sadness through the slightest flicker of his huge blue eyes, The Whale wouldn’t have that much else going for it.”

Is there a The Whale trailer?

We’re still waiting on a trailer for The Whale. When one is available we’ll share it here.

Darren Aronofsky movies

The Whale is directed by Darren Aronofsky. The director has been around the indie movie scene since the 90s and has built a reputation for his often challenging and narratively ambitious movies. Though one of his best-reviewed movies was The Wrestler, which like The Whale was a redemption story.

Here are the movies that Aronofsky has directed so far in his career:

Pi (1998)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

The Fountain (2006)

The Wrestler (2008)

Black Swan (2010)

Noah (2014)

Mother! (2017)

His next project is expected to be Adrift, a horror movie starring Jared Leto.