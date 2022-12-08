In large part because of it featuring the resurgent performance of Brendan Fraser, The Whale has been garnering a lot of buzz among movie fans. Well, they can now watch The Whale for themselves. But where is it playing?

The movie releases in the US on December 9, a bit of counter-programming to the major December release of Avatar: The Way of Water. If UK audiences want to watch The Whale, however, they are going to need to wait until February 3.

So, is The Whale streaming? Is it playing in movie theaters? We fill you in on everything you need to know on how to watch The Whale.

How to watch The Whale in movie theaters

As of its US release, The Whale is only playing in movie theaters. You can find out where The Whale is playing near you by checking your local movie theaters' websites or using Fandango (opens in new tab), which provides info on everywhere a movie is playing near you.

If you're a frequenter of the movie theater but would love to find a way to make trips a bit more affordable, you should definitely look into movie theater subscription and membership deals. These offerings, provided by a lot of US and UK movie theater chains, offer discounted/free movie tickets or a set allotment for movies every month, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is The Whale streaming?

No, The Whale is not available to stream right now, nor is it available to rent via digital on-demand.

Nothing is confirmed on The Whale's eventual streaming strategy, but we can make a few educated guesses based on what recent movies that were produced by A24 (like The Whale) have done. Many A24 movies from the last couple of years, including The Green Knight, Everything Everywhere All at Once and After Yang, are now streaming on Paramount Plus with its Showtime Bundle option, or available through just the Showtime app.

That seems like a strong possibility for The Whale, but again, no streaming or digital plans have been confirmed. We'll update this post when they are announced.

What else to know about The Whale

Though Brendan Fraser has never really stopped working, his heyday was certainly in the '90s with movies like The Mummy and George of the Jungle, which is why his performance in The Whale is being called a comeback and generating Oscar buzz.

In the movie, Fraser plays Charlie, a severely obese English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, played by Stranger Things' Sadie Sink. Also in the movie are Hong Chau (The Menu), Ty Simpkins (Jurassic World) and Samantha Morton (The Serpent Queen). Daren Aronofsky (Black Swan) directs.

The Whale has a score of 70% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) (as of December 8).

Watch the trailer for The Whale directly below.