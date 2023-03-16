Sweet Tooth season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the Netflix series

The Netflix family-friendly fantasy series Sweet Tooth is back for a second season. Based on Jeff Lemire’s DC Comics series from 2009, the story follows a young boy trying to find his way through the Great Crumble, a chaotic period of time after 98% of the world’s population was killed off by a virus. One side effect of the virus is that children started to be born with half-human, half-animal features.

For Gus (Christian Convery), life as a half-human hybrid has never been easy. Now, he and his friends must rally their strength to figure out what caused the Great Crumble in the first place and fight back against those who would oppress them.

The series comes from executive producers Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Tudum (opens in new tab) shared some exciting details about the show's second season and there's a lot to look forward to as Gus' story continues.

Here’s what we know about Sweet Tooth season 2.

Sweet Tooth season 2 arrives on Netflix on April 27.

Sweet Tooth season 2 cast

Most of the season 1 cast returns for Sweet Tooth season 2. Here's a list of cast members set to appear:

Christian Convery (Cocaine Bear) as Gus

Nonso Anozie (Cinderella) as Jepperd

Dania Ramirez (X-Men: The Last Stand) as Aimee Eden

Amy Seimetz (Upstream Color) as Birdie

Adeel Akhtar (Four Lions) as Dr. Singh

Stefania LaVie Owen (Krampus) as Bear

Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh

Neil Sandilands (The Flash) as General Abbot

Naledi Murray as Wendy

Marlon Williams (A Star is Born) as Johnny Abbot

Christopher Sean Cooper as Teddy Turtle

Yonas Kibreab (Obi Wan-Kenobi) as Finn Fox

James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) as the narrator

Sweet Tooth season 2 plot

Here’s a description of Sweet Tooth season 2 from Netflix:

"In Sweet Tooth Season 2, a deadly new wave of the Sick is bearing down on humanity. Gus and a band of other child hybrids are held prisoner by the villainous General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men, a violent group of mercenaries who hunt hybrids. Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar); Abbot wants to find a cure and amass power, Dr. Singh simply wants to save his infected wife, Rani (Aliza Vellani).

"Gus, always a hero, agrees to help Dr. Singh, thus beginning a dark journey into discovering his own origins. He may also learn more about his mother, Birdie’s (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to the Great Crumble. Elsewhere, Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez ) team up to free the hybrids, creating a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd’s secrets come to light."

Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for Sweet Tooth season 2 just yet, but we expect one to follow soon. As soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Sweet Tooth season 2

Sweet Tooth is a Netflix original series which means you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch. Thankfully there are a number of subscription options to choose from and you can see some of them below: