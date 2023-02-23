Sometimes a movie title just gives you everything you need to know, like Cocaine Bear, which as its name suggests tracks a bear that does cocaine. Well, almost everything. For the other bits of information, most importantly how you can watch Cocaine Bear, we're here to help fill in the gaps.

One of the buzziest new movies from the first couple months of 2023, Cocaine Bear is an R-rated, comedic gorefest that is loosely inspired by a true story from the 1980s. And while the Cocaine Bear cast features many familiar faces, let's be honest, most of us want to see this bear (entirely CGI in case you were nervous) go wild on drugs.

Here is everything that you need to know about watching Cocaine Bear as soon as possible.

How to watch Cocaine Bear in movie theaters

Starting February 24, Cocaine Bear is screening in the US, UK and many other markets, exclusively on the big screen at your local movie theater.

There are multiple ways to find out when and where Cocaine Bear is playing near you. You can visit the official Cocaine Bear website (opens in new tab), check the websites of your local movie theaters or use Fandango (opens in new tab), which can give you all the Cocaine Bear showtimes available in your area. You can also purchase your Cocaine Bear tickets through all of these options.

If the price of movie tickets has deterred you from going back to theaters, a good solution could be movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by numerous theater chains in the US and UK, these programs provide free, discounted and monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Cocaine Bear streaming?

No, Cocaine Bear is not available to stream right away. But we are almost certain we know where it is going to be available to stream once that changes.

As a Universal Pictures movie, Peacock is primed to be the streaming home for Cocaine Bear once its exclusive run in movie theaters is over. You're going to need to be a subscriber to Peacock Premium in order to stream Cocaine Bear when it becomes available. If you're new to Peacock that is your only option, as they got rid of the free tier of the streamer.

Cocaine Bear is also going to be made available for digital on-demand, but we also don't know have a time frame for that just yet. Once we know more about Cocaine Bear's streaming and on-demand debuts, we'll add it here.

What else to know about Cocaine Bear

While our intro summed up Cocaine Bear in a nutshell, here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine and the black bear that ate it, this wild dark comedy finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood."

Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christina Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, Aaron Holliday, Margon Martindale and the late Ray Liotta star in this Elizabeth Banks-directed movie.

What to Watch's Cocaine Bear review calls the movie a "hilarious, gory rampage" that delivers just what you want.

Watch the Cocaine Bear trailer right here: