Cocaine Bear cast: who's who in the dark comedy movie

Cocaine Bear is the highly anticipated new movie from Elizabeth Banks, which follows a large black bear who consumes cocaine after it was dropped in the forest.

This bizarre premise has definitely lured audiences in, with some unable to believe it's even a real movie. But it's happening and there's a great cast attached.

Many characters encounter the coked-up bear in Cocaine Bear, from criminals, to detectives, to poor tourists who were only trying to have a nice vacation.

Here's everything you need to know about the core Cocaine Bear cast...

Ray Liotta as Syd

O'Shea Jackson Jr., Aldren Ehrenreich, Ayoola Smart and Ray Liotta in Cocaine Bear (Image credit: Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Syd is a drug kingpin based in St. Louis. He's currently raising his grandson due to the fact his son Eddie is not in a good headspace, so he has to balance his family with his role in the drug world. He's also the employer of Andrew Thornton, who was the person responsible for dropping the cocaine into the forest where it's later found by the bear.

This is one of the final roles for the late Ray Liotta, who passed away in 2022. He had a long career in TV and film that saw him starring in titles such as Goodfellas, Hannibal and Black Bird, he was also well-known in the video game space for voicing the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie

Aaron Holliday, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Alden Ehrenreich in Cocaine Bear (Image credit: Pat Redmond/Universal Pictures)

Eddie is the son of drug kingpin Syd, but he's really struggling having lost his wife to cancer. As a result he's depressed, drowning his sorrows in booze and rethinking his role in the family business.

Alden Ehrenreich is known for playing Han Solo in the spin-off movie Solo: A Star Wars Story, and for his role as Hobie Doyle in Hail, Caesar!. His first major on-screen appearance was in 2005 when he starred in the CW series Supernatural.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed

O'Shea Jackson Jr. in Cocaine Bear (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Daveed is Syd's most trusted fixer and Eddie's former best friend. Syd hires Daveed to pull Eddie out of the bottle and retrieve the coke from the forest, not knowing the danger that lies within.

O'Shea Jackson Jr. is an actor and rapper. He is the oldest son of Ice Cube and played the role of his father in the biopic Straight Outta Compton. He also appeared opposite Charlize Theron and Seth Rogan in the romantic comedy Long Shot.

Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Bob

Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Ayoola Smart in Cocaine Bear (Image credit: Pat Redmond/Universal Pictures)

Bob is a local detective who has struggled to take down Syd's crime empire for many years. He's also forced into the forest in pursuit of Syd, unwittingly putting himself at a far greater risk than he would've thought.

Isiah Whitlock Jr recently starred in the Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods and the Paramount Plus series Your Honor. But he is perhaps best known for his role as corrupt state senator Clay Davis in The Wire.

Margo Martindale as Ranger Liz

Margo Martindale and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in Cocaine Bear (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Ranger Liz is determined to protect her territory, but she's also unlucky in love and hoping to win the affection of local animal-rights activist Peter (played by Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson). However her romantic pursuits are soon derailed.

Margo Martindale has starred in many projects, with her most recent being the popular Netflix drama series The Watcher. She is known for roles in movies such as Million Dollar Baby, The Hours and Orphan. In addition to this, she also voiced a hilarious parody of herself in the animated comedy series BoJack Horseman, called "Character Actress Margo Martindale."

Keri Russell as Sari

Keri Russell in Cocaine Bear (Image credit: Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Sari is described as a "gutsy, skilled nurse." She is divorced and has a fraught rapport with her precocious 12-year-old daughter. One fateful day she goes chasing after her daughter who's skipping school, leading to a run-in with the bear.

Keri Russell played the titular role of Jenna in Waitress and led the acclaimed FX spy series The Americans. She has also starred in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Mission Impossible III and Dark Skies. Recently, in 2021, she voiced Opal Devine in the video game Open Roads.

Brooklynn Prince and Christian Convery as Dee Dee and Henry

Brooklynn Prince and Christian Convery in Cocaine Bear (Image credit: Pat Redmond/Universal Pictures)

Friends Dee Dee and Henry get more then they bargained for when they skip school and head into the park, as they soon come face to face with the cocaine bear and have to run for their lives.

Brooklynn Prince made her on-screen debut in the Oscar-nominated movie The Florida Project, but has also had roles in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, The One and Only Ivan and Home Before Dark.

Christian Convery is best known for playing the lead role in the Netflix series Sweet Tooth, though he's also been in 2021's Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Kristofer Hivju and Hannah Hoekstra as Olaf and Elsa

Kristofer Hivju and Hannah Hoekstra in Cocaine Bear (Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Olaf and Elsa are a newly engaged couple on vacation. They're on what they hoped would be a peaceful break, but let's face it, with a rampaging bear on the loose we don't think they'll be relaxing any time soon.

Hannah Hoekstra is known for her role as Tiny in the Dutch movie The Fury and played Ingrid in Elizabeth Banks' remake of Charlie's Angels. Kristofer Hivju, meanwhile is best known for his role as Tormund in Game of Thrones.

And finally... The Bear!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

We can't have a Cocaine Bear cast list without the titular bear!

Even though the on-screen bear is fake and has been brought to life by visual effects company Weta, it's based on an actual bear, making it one of the craziest stories in recent history.

In 1985, a 175-pound black bear overdosed on cocaine that was dropped into the forest by a drug smuggler. The bear was later found dead in northern Georgia and was stuffed and displayed at a mall in Kentucky.

Cocaine Bear releases in cinemas globally on Friday, February 24.