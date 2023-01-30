Twitter can't believe Cocaine Bear is a real movie coming out

Cocaine Bear has left Twitter users in disbelief that its an actual movie coming out.

Yes, you heard that right — Cocaine Bear is an upcoming dark comedy that's based on a very wild true story.

Set to release in theaters on February 24 in the US, UK and most of the world, Cocaine Bear is basically about a wild bear that goes on a drug-fueled rampage after eating a bag of cocaine.

Believe it or not, Cocaine Bear is a crazy retelling of the 1985 incident where an American black bear consumed more than 70 pounds of cocaine after the drugs had been dropped by a drug smugglers plane in a forest in Georgia, United States.

In fact, the medical examiner who performed the bear's necropsy revealed to Ky For Ky the extreme damage the animal suffered after its binge.

Cocaine Bear was Ray Liotta's last role before he passed away. (Image credit: Courtesy of Universal Pictures)

"Its stomach was literally packed to the brim with cocaine. There isn't a mammal on the planet that could survive that. Cerebral hemorrhaging, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure, stroke. You name it, that bear had it."

Now the taxidermied bear is on display at Kentucky Fun Mall in Lexington, making it an unlikely tourist attraction.

This particularly strange incident has now received the Hollywood treatment, with actress and director Elizabeth Banks directing Cocaine Bear and a star-studded cast featuring in the bizarre movie.

The late Goodfellas and Field of Dreams star Ray Liotta is in the movie and after his tragic passing in 2022, Cocaine Bear will be one of the last times that we get to see him on the big screen.

Other big names starring in the movie are Keri Russell (The Americans), O'Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Christian Convery-Jennings (Sweet Tooth), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Brooklyn Prince (The Florida Project) and more.

Now, following the advertisement of the trailer during the AFC Championship, Twitter users can't get over the fact that Cocaine Bear is a real movie coming out and are baffled as to how it got made...

So are we going to discus “Cocaine Bear “ I am wondering how that movie got made let alone is going to be in actual theaters?January 29, 2023 See more

So Cocaine Bear is a real movie coming out.My husband saw the preview this morning hungover as hell and thought he might have been hallucinating 😂January 29, 2023 See more

Wait, Cocaine Bear is an actual movie!?!?January 30, 2023 See more

i’m not even joking there is a movie coming out in february called COCAINE BEAR where the bear does cocaine and attacks people i can’t evenJanuary 30, 2023 See more

Just saw a legitimate advertisement - someone made an actual movie entitled “Cocaine Bear?!”January 30, 2023 See more

Cocaine Bear will be released in theaters globally on February, 24 2023.