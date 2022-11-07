The Watcher season 2: everything we know about the Ryan Murphy series

After millions of Netflix subscribers made The Watcher a certified hit on the streaming service, get ready to see more of it as The Watcher season 2 has been officially announced. Netflix made it official while also renewing Monster, which focused on Jeffrey Dahmer in its first season, for two more seasons. Check out Netflix’s Tudum blog (opens in new tab) to read the official announcement.

There are a lot of questions about what lies in store for The Watcher season 2. Who from The Watcher cast is going to be back? What’s it going to be about? And, perhaps the first question on many of your minds, when is The Watcher season 2 going to arrive?

We’ve got everything we know about The Watcher season 2 for you right here in one place.

The Watcher’s first season debuted on Netflix October 13 and now, less than a month later, the show has officially been picked up for a second season. But when can we expect new episodes?

Unfortunately, it’s too early to tell. Netflix’s official announcement made no mention of when The Watcher season 2 could arrive. The earliest you would think new episodes of The Watcher would be ready for release would be fall 2023, or perhaps even sometime in 2024. Though, Ryan Murphy has proven to be incredibly prolific in getting new seasons and shows turned around.

The Watcher season 2 plot

Promoted as being "based on the shocking true story," The Watcher followed the Brannock family after the move into their suburban dream house in New Jersey. However, when they start getting ominous letters from someone who only refers to themselves as "The Watcher," their dream quickly turns into a nightmare. See how accurate The Watcher is compared to the true story.

Where will The Watcher season 2 take the story? If you’ve seen The Watcher ending, you can probably make a few guesses. (SPOILERS ahead).

After continuously being harassed by these ominous letters from The Watcher, the Brannock family decides that it's time to leave their house and Westfield, N.J., and return to New York. They have trouble selling the house until an LLC comes and offers them a below-market deal, but they accept just to get rid of the house. However, it's clear in the final moments of the season that there is something about the house that both Dean and Nora just can’t shake.

Some possible avenues for The Watcher season 2, which we are still waiting for any official details on, could include just who the mysterious buyers of the house are and why Dean and Nora keep returning to it despite the horrors they faced there.

Many have speculated that The Watcher veered more into fiction and perhaps even fantasy (specifically Dean's) toward the end of the season. Should that be the case, who knows where The Watcher season 2 could go as it may not be tethered to the true story it is inspired by.

The Watcher season 2 cast

While no casting news has been shared, unless The Watcher season 2 takes an anthology approach (which was not mentioned in the official announcement), we can probably expect to see some of the original cast members returning for these new episodes.

This could include Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as Dean and Nora Brannock. Other season 1 cast members included Mia Farrow as Pearl, Terry Kinney as Jasper, Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun, Margo Martindale as Mo, Richard Kind as Mitch, Noma Dumezweni as Theodora, Christopher McDonald as Detective Chamberlain and Henry Hunter Hall as Dakota.

We’ll keep this page updated when news on casting (returning or new actors) is shared.

The Watcher season 2 trailer

Considering The Watcher season 2 was just announced on November 7, there is no trailer yet for the new season. However, Saturday Night Live recently gave their comedic spin on the hit show in a skit. You can watch that right here:

How to watch The Watcher

If you still need to catch up with The Watcher or want to give it a repeat viewing, you must be a Netflix subscriber as the show is one of the streamer’s original programs. In addition to the traditional subscriber options, Netflix now officially offers its Netflix with Ads tier for $6.99 per month.