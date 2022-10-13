Meet The Watcher cast: who's who in Netflix thriller

The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan-produced and created chilling series The Watcher is based on disturbing true events. Over the course of seven episodes, the show tells the story of Dean (Bobby Cannavale) and Nora Brannock (Naomi Watts), a married couple who just poured all of their savings into buying their dream home in the suburbs of New Jersey, before realizing their new neighborhood is less than welcoming.

While Dean and Nora quickly get a sense that their neighbors are not thrilled by their arrival, the situation goes from bad to worse when they start receiving mysterious and downright terrifying letters from someone who calls themself "The Watcher". As the neighborhood’s darkest secrets come spilling out, this stalker drives the Brannocks to their breaking point.

Read on to find out more about the main characters in The Watcher.

The Watcher cast — who's who guide

Bobby Cannavale as Dean

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bobby Cannavale features in The Watcher as the patriarch of the Brannock family, Dean. He wants to give his family a better place to live than in the city, a spacious home with a yard, and is ready to do whatever it takes to get and stay there.

Where else have you seen Bobby Cannavale? Fans of Mr. Robot will recognize Bobby Cannavale from playing Irving in the Rami Malek-led series, while moviegoers will remember him from Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, I, Tonya, and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Naomi Watts as Nora

(Image credit: Netflix)

Naomi Watts plays Dean’s wife, Nora, an artist who never thought she would leave her life in New York but falls in love with the house at 657 Boulevard. But once the threatening letters arrive at the house, Nora doesn’t feel safe there anymore.

Where else have you seen Naomi Watts? Naomi Watts is no stranger to playing characters put in horrific situations and movie fans will know her from films such as The Ring, King Kong, and The Impossible.

Mia Farrow as Pearl

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mia Farrow stars in The Watcher as Pearl, a kooky older woman who does not help make the Brannocks feel at home in the suburb of Westfield, New Jersey. She rapidly quarrels with Dean and Nora and does not care for their plans to make changes around their house.

Where else have you seen Mia Farrow? Film lovers most likely know Mia Farrow for starring in Rosemary’s Baby and for being Woody Allen's muse for a decade, appearing in many of his films like The Purple Rose of Cairo, Hannah and Her Sisters, and Alice.

Terry Kinney as Jasper

(Image credit: Netflix)

Playing opposite Farrow is Terry Kinney as Jasper, Pearl’s brother. He is an odd character who sneaks into the Brannock’s house and hides in their dumbwaiter, something that previous owners have let him do for years until the Brannocks put a stop to it.

Where else have you seen Terry Kinney? Fans of Oz will recognize Terry Kinney from his time on the series as Tim McMannus. More recently, the American actor has been seen in shows like Billions and Inventing Anna.

Jennifer Coolidge as Karen

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jennifer Coolidge plays the part of Karen, a realtor who makes the Brannock feel like they don’t really belong in Westfield. She is an old acquaintance of Nora’s and encourages her to sell the house once the threatening letters arrive.

Where else have you seen Jennifer Coolidge? To many, Jennifer Coolidge is best known for playing the role of Stifler’s mom in American Pie. Recently, she appeared in the Netflix Christmas rom-com Single All the Way and the HBO anthology series The White Lotus.

Margo Martindale as Mo

(Image credit: Netflix)

As Mo, Margo Martindale plays a nosy neighbor who, along with her husband, does not seem to care much for property lines. She complains about the Brannocks daughter playing the piano and is not thrilled that the family moved in next door.

Where else have you seen Margo Martindale? Voracious TV watchers will remember Margo Martindale for being featured in a lot of television shows. She has appeared on Justified, The Good Wife, The Americans, Mrs. America and American Crime Story.

Richard Kind as Mitch

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mo’s husband, Mitch, is played by Richard Kind. Mitch spends most of his day sitting on a loan chair that points directly to the Brannock’s house. Along with Mo, he wishes to keep an eye on the Brannocks and does not care for the new neighbors.

Where else have you seen Richard Kind? Another familiar face of the small and big screen, Richard Kind has been seen in everything from The Good Fight to Young Sheldon. He is also well known for his voice acting work and was featured in animated movies and shows like A Bug’s Life, Cars and American Dad.

Noma Dumezweni as Theodora

(Image credit: Netflix)

Noma Dumezweni stars in The Watcher as Theodora Birch, a detective hired by Dean Brannock to investigate the mysterious letters his family receives. She is hell-bent on figuring out who is persecuting the Brannocks.

Where else have you seen Noma Dumezweni? Theater lovers and Harry Potter fans know Noma Dumezweni for playing the role of Hermione Granger in the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. On television, the actor has been seen in The Undoing, Black Earth Rising and Made for Love.

Who else stars in The Watcher?

On top of the names mentioned above, The Watcher also features Joe Mantello as John, Christopher McDonald as Detective Chamberland, Michael Nouri as Roger, Isabel Gravitt as Ellie, Henry Hunter Hall as Dakota, and Luke David Blumm as Carter.

All episodes of the limited series The Watcher are now available on Netflix.