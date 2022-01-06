‘Billions’ season 6: Release date, trailer and everything we know about the Showtime drama

Billions fans have not had to wait long for the Showtime drama to return for season 6. Though Billions season 5 had a big gap in it because of COVID-related shutdowns, Billions season 6 is set to premiere just a few months after the season 5 finale aired in October. Of course, the end to last season brought some major changes to the show, including a major character’s exit.

Billions premiered on Showtime in 2016 and was created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin (he is not related to Aaron Sorkin, the last name is just a coincidence). Billions has become one of Showtime’s flagship TV series, along with Shameless, The Chi, Homeland, Dexter (and its sequel series Dexter: New Blood) and the new series Yellowjackets.

Here is everything we know about Billions season 6. FYI, SPOILERS AHEAD on what happened in season 5 and things moving forward.

It was just on Oct. 3 that Billions season 5 officially wrapped up, but just a few months later the story is set to continue, as Billions season 6 will debut on Showtime on Jan. 23. Billions will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime, with the latest episodes then be made available on-demand shortly thereafter.

‘Billions’ season 6 plot

From the beginning of the series, Billions has been a chess match between New York hedge fund manager Bobby Axlerod (played by Damien Lewis) and U.S. attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) who strives to take down him and his company, Axe Capital. Their series-long confrontation came to a head in season 5 as Axlerod faced prosecution. His only way out was to cut a deal for his company and abscond to Switzerland (this marks the end of Lewis’ time as a series regular, though he could potentially return in some capacity).

That leads us to season 6, which will focus on the new head of Axe Capital, Mike Prince. Here is the official synopsis for Billions season 6:

“As Mike Prince takes his place on the Axe Capital throne, he’s determined to change the game — and new money means no mercy. Meanwhile, Chuck Rhoades is convinced no one should have that much wealth or that much power. With Prince firmly in Chuck’s crosshairs, forces will be rallied and scores will be settled. And as all the players seek out new alliances, only one thing’s for certain … wealth means wars.”

The first episode of Billions season 6 is titled “Cannonade,” though no synopsis has been given for the episode.

‘Billions’ season 6 cast

So, it’s Damien Lewis out and Corey Stoll in as the lead man on Billions. Stoll’s Mike Prince first appeared on Billions in season 5 and has quickly worked his way to the top of the food chain. Stoll is a veteran of both the big and small screen. His TV shows credits include the likes of House of Cards, Law & Order: LA, Girls, The Strain and 2021’s Scenes from a Marriage. For movies, Stoll has starred in Midnight in Paris, Ant-Man, First Man and 2021’s The Many Saints of Newark and West Side Story.

Of course, Billions is still a two-hander, as Paul Giamatti returns for season 6 in his role as Chuck Rhoades. Giamatti is Oscar-nominated (Cinderella Man) and Emmy-winning (John Adams) actor, who has also been singled out for his performance on Billions with nominations by the Critics Choice Awards. Some of Giamatti’s other career credits include Jungle Cruise, Straight Outta Compton, Sideways and plenty more.

The rest of the main Billions cast includes Maggie Siff as Wendy Rhoades, Asia Kate Dillon as Taylor Mason, David Costabile as Mike “Wags” Wagner, Condolad Rashad as Kate Sacker and Daniel Breaker as Roger “Scooter” Dunbar.

‘Billions’ season 6 trailer

Again, fans aren’t waiting long for the return of Billions between season 5 and season 6, but they didn’t have to wait at all for the first look at Billions season 6, as the trailer for the next season was released shortly after the season 5 finale aired. While the foes may be different, Billions season 6 certainly looks to be a massive tug of war over financial power. Watch the trailer below.

How to watch ‘Billions’ season 6

Showtime is a cable network that can be included as part of a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV provider or as an add-on to streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and Prime Video.

You can also sign up for Showtime’s own streaming app directly or bundle it with Paramount Plus. As a standalone service, the Showtime app costs $10.99 per month, or it can be bundled with Paramount Plus for a single monthly fee of either $11.99 (the Essential plan) or $14.99 per month (the Premium plan); the Premium plan includes subscribers local CBS stations live. A 30-day free trial is available for the bundle.