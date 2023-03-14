Watch Cocaine Bear online right now, as movie hits digital

Cocaine Bear is coming into your homes, as the film that's had movie fans buzzing has arrived on digital. As of Tuesday, March 14, you can watch Cocaine Bear online via digital on-demand, either renting or purchasing the movie.

Cocaine Bear was released exclusively in movie theaters on February 24. It is loosely based on a true story of when a drug smuggler dumped kilos of cocaine over Georgia and Tennessee, only for a Black bear to stumble upon the drugs and digest some. In the movie, this leads to the bear going on a gory rampage, with an ensemble of human characters caught in its wake.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the Cocaine Bear cast features Keri Russell, Ray Liotta, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, Isiah Whitlock, Brooklyn Prince, Christian Convery, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Aaron Holliday, Ayoola Smart and Kristofer Hivju.

You can rent or purchase Cocaine Bear on a number of digital on-demand platforms, including Prime Video (opens in new tab), Google Play (opens in new tab), Apple TV (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab), Vudu (opens in new tab), RedBox (opens in new tab) and AMC Theaters On Demand (opens in new tab). Renting the movie is going to cost $19.99 for a 24-hour rental, while you can purchase the movie for $24.99.

Cocaine Bear received some solid reviews — read What to Watch's four-star Cocaine Bear review — and a respectable "Fresh" score of 69% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). It debuted at No. 2 at the box office in its first weekend (trailing only Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) with $23.26 million. To date, it has made $65.7 million worldwide.

Cocaine Bear arrives on digital just a little more than two weeks after it premiered in movie theaters, though it is still playing on the big screen. It follows another Universal Pictures 2023 hit movie with a quick launch at home, M3GAN.

If you think that Cocaine Bear isn't classy enough for you, it did make an appearance at the 2023 Oscars, presenting an award alongside Banks.

This is not Cocaine Bear's streaming debut, as the movie is not yet available on one of the big streaming platforms. However, when it does head to streaming, as a Universal movie it is almost certainly going to do so on Peacock, just like previous Universal/Focus Features movies TÁR, Downton Abbey: A New Era and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.