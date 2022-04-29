It’s time for another return to Downton Abbey, as the worldwide hit TV show has its second movie with Downton Abbey: A New Era. While US fans are waiting for the movie’s May 20 release date, the UK and other countries can head out to see the latest Downton escapade right now. But where?

If you’re wondering whether you should be checking out Downton Abbey: A New Era, What to Watch’s review praises the movie, saying fans will love it and it "whisks us away from the real world" for its duration.

Here’s what you need to know on how to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era.

How to watch Downton Abbey: A New Era in movie theaters

Downton Abbey: A New Era is set to enjoy an exclusive run in movie theaters, with UK audiences and other countries able to enjoy the movie as of April 29 (sorry US Downton fans, you’ll have to wait until May 20).

To find out where Downton Abbey: A New Era is playing near you, check your local movie theater’s website for times. There are also resources like Fandango, which shows you all the movie theaters where A New Era is playing near you.

If you want to figure out ways to make trips to the movies more affordable, learning about movie theater subscription and membership deals is a great step. Offered by many US and UK theater chains, these programs give movie fans options for discounted tickets, flat monthly fees to see a set number of movies and other perks for things like concessions.

Is Downton Abbey: A New Era streaming?

Downton Abbey: A New Era is not available to stream at this time (an exclusive run in movie theaters means exclusive). While no specific details are available as of yet on when Downton Abbey: A New Era is going to make its way to streaming, we can make an educated guess for the US at least.

While US audiences are still waiting for the new Downton movie’s May 20 release date, once that arrives it can begin a 45 day countdown as to when the movie may be available for streaming. As a Focus Feature movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era is going to make its streaming debut on Peacock, with the option of it hitting the service available 45 days after its release. In this case, that would mean Downton Abbey: A New Era could be streaming as early as July 11. This is just guess work, no official streaming details have been announced.

We’ll also keep you updated on when Downton Abbey: A New Era is available for digital rental and purchase.

What else you need to know about Downton Abbey: A New Era

What’s in store with this latest trip to Downton? The movie features two big plots, the first involving a movie choosing to shoot at Downton, while the second takes many of the Crawleys to the South of France, where the Dowager Countess has mysteriously come into the possession of a villa.

So many of your favorite cast members are back for this new chapter, including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Elizabeth McGovern, Jim Carter, Sophie McShera, Kevin Doyle, Laura Carmichael, Penelope Wilton and more. Plus there are some new faces, like Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Dominic West.

Check out the trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era right here.