Downton Abbey favourite returns for third film with huge baby shock
One of Downton Abbey's most popular characters is rumored to be returning for the third movie with a shock twist!
It has been revealed that Joanne Froggatt will return to her role as Anna Bates in Downton Abbey 3 - but she's back with a twist!
The much-loved star played Lady Crawley's maid, in Downton Abbey from 2010 until the finale in 2015 and the first two films, and now she is back filming the third movie along with most of the show's original cast members.
The third and final movie in the franchise is filming this summer, with a release date set for 2025, and according to reports Joanne has been seen back on set in character - complete with what looks like a baby bump.
Whether Anna is pregnant or not remains to be officially confirmed, however, an insider reportedly told The Sun: "This will be welcome news for fans of the drama because Anna was a particular favorite but none of the cast members were guaranteed to return.
“Although the producers have tried to reunite most of the Downton stars, not all of them have been able to commit, even if they did appear in the first two films.”
After months of speculation, producers confirmed a third movie was on the way in May 2024.
All our old favourites characters will be back, while stars such as Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan will be joining the cast. Dominic West will also reprise his role as Guy Dexter from Downton Abbey: A New Era.
“It feels amazing and a tad emotional," said Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, in a video confirming the news. "It's wonderful all to be back together again. You come back together and it's like no time has passed at all."
Unfortunately, one cast member unlikely to return is Imelda Staunton, who played Maud Bagshaw. Despite the fact the star of The Crown was the first to confirm the film was in production when she let the cat out of the bag on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Breakfast Show in March 2024, the movie is set to film at the same time Imelda is appearing in Hello Dolly! at the London Palladium Theatre.
Fortunately, her real-life husband, Jim Carter, will reprise his Downton role, Charles Carson, as will Hugh Bonneville, who plays the Earl of Grantham.
Filming on the third spin-off movie is underway, with a release date of 2025 likely.
