Netflix adds Downton Abbey star's twisty family thriller

Netflix has added The Inheritance, a family thriller starring Downton Abbey's Rob James-Collier.

Rob, who's best known for playing servant Thomas Barrow in the costume hit, is joined by a big-name cast including Larry Lamb, Kevin Whately, Gaynor Faye, Jemima Rooper and Samantha Bond.

The four-part drama, now streaming on Netflix in the UK having originally aired on Channel 5, sees three siblings embark on a dangerous journey to discover whether their father was murdered. It's no longer available on Channel 5's streaming service, My5, so this is a good chance to watch it if you missed it.

It's fair to say The Inheritance received a somewhat mixed reaction when it was first released, with some loving the family saga, while others feeling the ending was rushed.

Family at war (Image credit: Channel 5)

The plot sees Daniel (Robert James-Collier), Sian (Gaynor Faye) and Chloe (Jemima Rooper) left reeling after the sudden death of their father, Dennis (Larry Lamb). They are further devastated to discover they have not been left their expected inheritance in his will and it's instead gone to a mystery woman. They begin to wonder if he really did die in an accident or if he was murdered.

Their investigation takes them down a dangerous path and sees secrets unravel, relationships ripped apart and lives lost. Did the mysterious woman murder their father? And what secrets are they keeping from each other?

Speaking at the time about his part as Daniel, Rob James-Collier said: "I have some sympathy with Daniel, but if I'm being honest he's quite selfish. He used his dad all his life and kept taking from the pot, only thinking of himself and his ego! His immediate concern is that he needs the inheritance because his restaurant is going to go bust, so it's clear his father's been financing that a bit.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The others think there's a bit of favoritism towards Daniel, which causes tension, but when his dad dies Daniel’s instinct overtakes his emotions and we don't get to see his grief until later. It's not just the grief of losing someone, as secrets are revealed he has to contend with the fact that the person he's grieving for is a completely different man to the one he thought he knew."

Jemima Rooper as Chloe Watson (Image credit: Channel 5)

Jemima Rooper, who's coming up soon in the Famous Five season 2, said of Chloe: "At first I was a little puzzled by Chloe and she's a bit of a mystery for the audience. Of all the siblings, she seems to be the most stable and is in a normal relationship with Pete (Adil Ray), with whom she has two kids. Later on, the secrets come out and people's masks start to slip as they find things out about themselves or about each other. At some point, everyone's a potential suspect."

Can you work out who's lying? The Inheritance is available on Netflix in the UK now. It's not currently available in the US.