The Famous Five season 2: everything we know
The Famous Five season 2 boasts a great guest cast including an original Famous Five actor
The Famous Five season 2 will see Julian, Dick, George, Anne and Timmy the Dog go on two new adventures.
The first series was a huge hit, so it's no surprise that it's returning and among the stars coming back is James Lance as grumpy Uncle Quentin.
"I am delighted to be back playing Uncle Quentin in The Famous Five. This series is a gem. It is a privilege to be working with our wonderful cast with the sweetest co-star, dear Kip who plays Timmy the dog as we follow him on these magical adventures."
In a nice touch, the new series will feature Jemima Rooper (Geek Girl), who played George in a 1990s version on ITV.
Nicolas Winding Refn, executive producer, says: "The excitement I feel for the return of The Famous Five fills my inner child with pure content. It is an adventure to manifest the youthful fantasies of my imagination and watch these characters, essentially my lifelong friends, continue to blossom and evolve. This second season is sure to inspire and elicit unadulterated elation!"
Here's everything we know…
The Famous Five season 2 release date
The Famous Five season 2 is filming now, so we expect the show to be ready in time for around the end of the year. It will probably be part of the BBC's Christmas TV schedule, although that’s still to be confirmed.
The Famous Five season 2 cast
Diaana Babnicova returns as George, alongside Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. Making up the fifth member of The Famous Five and the gang’s faithful furry friend, is Kip, the Bearded Collie Cross playing Timmy the dog.
Ann Akinjirin returns as Fanny alongside James Lance as Quentin. Also back is Jack Gleeson as Wentworth. New cast includes Spanish actress Maria Pedraza (Money Heist, Elite), Amir Wilson (His Dark Materials), James Wilby (Poldark), Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey), Jonathan Aris (Sherlock) and Jamie Andrew Cutler (The Hurricane Heist).
Meanwhile, Rooper plays the role of Angela Clutterbuck, a guest staying at a mysterious hotel.
What's the plot?
We haven't got many plot details all we know is the titles of the adventures which are "Mystery at the Prospect Hotel” and "Big Trouble on Billycock Hill". Famous Five readers will know that Billycock Hill featured in the title of the sixteenth of Enid Blyton's stories, "Five Go to Billycock Hill", so it's possible the plot will have similarities to that story which involved caves and spies.
The BBC teases about the plot: "The new series sees our fearless young heroes encounter a host of new problems. Julian is under strict instructions to be a responsible older brother and keep his siblings safe whilst George is committed to seeking out the best and biggest adventures against Julian’s advice.
"Dick is trying to be brave as the threat of war gets closer, and Anne's formidable self-assurance is growing by the day. And Timmy? Timmy is deeply perturbed by the dwindling availability of sausages in Kirrin Cottage."
Is there a trailer?
No not yet.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!