The Famous Five season 2: everything we know

The Famous Five season 2 will see Julian, Dick, George, Anne and Timmy the Dog go on two new adventures.

The first series was a huge hit, so it's no surprise that it's returning and among the stars coming back is James Lance as grumpy Uncle Quentin.

"I am delighted to be back playing Uncle Quentin in The Famous Five. This series is a gem. It is a privilege to be working with our wonderful cast with the sweetest co-star, dear Kip who plays Timmy the dog as we follow him on these magical adventures."

In a nice touch, the new series will feature Jemima Rooper (Geek Girl), who played George in a 1990s version on ITV.

Nicolas Winding Refn, executive producer, says: "The excitement I feel for the return of The Famous Five fills my inner child with pure content. It is an adventure to manifest the youthful fantasies of my imagination and watch these characters, essentially my lifelong friends, continue to blossom and evolve. This second season is sure to inspire and elicit unadulterated elation!"

Here's everything we know…

The Famous Five season 2 is filming now, so we expect the show to be ready in time for around the end of the year. It will probably be part of the BBC's Christmas TV schedule, although that’s still to be confirmed.

The Famous Five season 2 cast

Jemima Rooper, (top right) as George in the 1990s TV version, is guest starring in the new series (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Diaana Babnicova returns as George, alongside Elliott Rose as Julian, Kit Rakusen as Dick and Flora Jacoby Richardson as Anne. Making up the fifth member of The Famous Five and the gang’s faithful furry friend, is Kip, the Bearded Collie Cross playing Timmy the dog.

Ann Akinjirin returns as Fanny alongside James Lance as Quentin. Also back is Jack Gleeson as Wentworth. New cast includes Spanish actress Maria Pedraza (Money Heist, Elite), Amir Wilson (His Dark Materials), James Wilby (Poldark), Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey), Jonathan Aris (Sherlock) and Jamie Andrew Cutler (The Hurricane Heist).

Meanwhile, Rooper plays the role of Angela Clutterbuck, a guest staying at a mysterious hotel.



What's the plot?

We haven't got many plot details all we know is the titles of the adventures which are "Mystery at the Prospect Hotel” and "Big Trouble on Billycock Hill". Famous Five readers will know that Billycock Hill featured in the title of the sixteenth of Enid Blyton's stories, "Five Go to Billycock Hill", so it's possible the plot will have similarities to that story which involved caves and spies.

The BBC teases about the plot: "The new series sees our fearless young heroes encounter a host of new problems. Julian is under strict instructions to be a responsible older brother and keep his siblings safe whilst George is committed to seeking out the best and biggest adventures against Julian’s advice.

"Dick is trying to be brave as the threat of war gets closer, and Anne's formidable self-assurance is growing by the day. And Timmy? Timmy is deeply perturbed by the dwindling availability of sausages in Kirrin Cottage."

Is there a trailer?

No not yet.