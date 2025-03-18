I, Jack Wright: cast, plot, filming locations and everything we know
I, Jack Wright is centred on a family at war over a major inheritance in this darkly comic crime drama.
They say money is the root of all evil and it's what tears one family apart in U&Alibi's upcoming crime drama I, Jack Wright.
Written by Chris Lang (Unforgotten) and described as a 'propulsive, darkly comic and moving murder mystery family drama which offers many twists and turns as one family deals with treachery and hidden agendas', here's everything we know about the new six-part series...
I, Jack Wright release date
No official release date has been confirmed for I, Jack Wright but we do know the six-part crime drama will air on U&Alibi.
As soon as an official release date is announced we will update this guide.
Who stars in I, Jack Wright?
I, Jack Wright boasts a star-studded cast with Nikki Amuka-Bird (Citadel, Hard Sun) taking the lead as Sally Wright, alongside John Simm (Grace, Crime) as Gray Wright and Daniel Rigby (The Witchfinder, Landscapers) as John Wright.
Trevor Eve (A Discovery of Witches, Waking the Dead) takes the title role of Jack Wright, Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack, Finding Alice) stars as Rose Wright, with Ruby Ashbourne Serkis (Becoming Elizabeth, The Serpent) as Emily Wright.
The drama also stars Harry Lloyd (The Lost King, Game of Thrones) as DCI Hector Morgan, Liz Kingsman (Hijack) as DC Katie Jones and Zoë Tapper (Grace, Liar) as Georgia Wright.
I, Jack Wright plot
Jack Wright (Eve) is a powerful and successful businessman, who leaves his family in disarray when they learn of his suicide.
When the provisions of Jack’s final will and testament are made known, his third wife, Sally (Amuka-Bird), and two sons, Gray (Simm) and John (Rigby), are shocked to discover they have been largely cut out of Jack’s enormous fortune.
As DCI Morgan (Lloyd) and DC Jones (Kingsman) delve further into the case, they realise Jack’s cause of death was in fact murder. Their sights turn to the Wright family, where the mother of all feuds is beginning.
As each family member becomes more reckless and desperate in their bid to own a piece of Jack’s legacy, dark secrets and resentments are revealed with explosive consequences.
Where was I, Jack Wright filmed?
We can confirm that I, Jack Wright was filmed in Hertfordshire and London, with Lincoln's Inn Fields as one of the locations.
Is there a trailer for I, Jack Wright?
There doesn't appear to be yet. But we'll update here as soon as one is released.
With over 20 years’ experience writing about TV and film, Vicky currently writes features for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week magazines plus news and watching guides for WhatToWatch.com, a job which involves chatting to a whole host of famous faces. Our Vicky LOVES light entertainment, with Strictly Come Dancing, Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice UK among her fave shows. Basically, if it’s got a shiny floor, she’s all over it! When she’s not watching TV, you might find Vicky in therapy… retail therapy that is!
