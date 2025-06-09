ITVX adds Sean Bean thriller series based on bestselling books that was cruelly axed

ITVX has added the Tudor mystery series Shardlake starring Sean Bean, Arthur Hughes, and Anthony Boyle.

Shardlake was previously only available on Disney Plus, but now a wider audience can enjoy the drama based on C.J. Sansom's acclaimed historical fiction novels. All four episodes are available now on ITVX, while ITV1 is screening the episodes with the first airing on ITV1 tonight [Monday, June 9] at 9 pm.

Sean Bean stars as Henry VIII's cunning Chief Minister Thomas Cromwell, with Arthur Hughes playing the show’s hero, crime-cracking lawyer Mathew Shardlake. Anthony Boyle plays Jack Barak, who works for Cromwell and assists Matthew as he investigates a murder at a remote monastery.

Arthur Hughes as hero Shardlake (Image credit: Martin Mlaka/Disney Plus)

Shardlake is based on the first novel in Sansom's series, "Dissolution", which is set during the dissolution of the monasteries. Teasing the plot, the makers say: "Shardlake's sheltered life as a lawyer is turned upside down when Cromwell instructs him to investigate the murder of one of his commissioners at a monastery in the remote town of Scarnsea.

"The commissioner was gathering evidence to close the monastery and it is now imperative for Cromwell's own political survival that Shardlake both solves the murder and closes the monastery.

"He leaves Shardlake in no doubt that failure is not an option. Cromwell insists that he is accompanied by cocky, good-looking Jack Barak and Shardlake is left unsure whether Barak is an assistant, or Cromwell’s spy. At Scarnsea, the duo are met with hostility, suspicion and paranoia by the monks who fear for their future and will seemingly stop at nothing to preserve their order.”

Cruelly axed

Anthony Boyle as Jack Barak (Image credit: Adrienn Szabo/Disney Plus)

Unfortunately, Disney Plus announced earlier this year that they weren't planning on adapting any more of Sansom’s books. The announcement was a huge disappointment for fans, especially as they'd waited for so many years for the books to be adapted.

Ever since "Dissolution" was first published in 2003, there had been talk of a TV adaptation, with Kenneth Branagh at one point linked. However, it took over 20 years for it to reach the screeen, and now it looks like there will only ever be one series.

Is Shardlake worth watching?

Yes, although the TV series doesn't quite capture the magic of the books. In my opinion, the TV series didn't completely nail the claustrophobic nature of "Dissolution". However, there was a lot to like, with all the lead actors giving fine performances. If you’re into historical fiction, I highly recommend trying the book series if you haven't yet.

Shardlake is on ITVX now.