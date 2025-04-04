Netflix adds Matthew Macfadyen's acclaimed Victorian detective TV series

Netflix UK has added Ripper Street, Matthew Macfadyen's acclaimed crime drama set in Victorian London during the aftermath of the notorious Jack the Ripper murders.

The Succession star plays Detective Inspector Edmund Reid, head of H Division, who is charged with keeping order in the chaotic streets of Whitechapel following the Ripper's terrible crimes. Jerome Flynn co-stars as Sergeant Drake alongside Adam Rothenberg as Captain Homer Jackson and MyAnna Buring as Long Susan.

The cast also included Vienna Blood’s Charlene McKenna as Rose and a young Josh O'Connor as PC Bobby Grace.

Matthew Macfadyen as Edmund Reid with MyAnna Buring as Long Susan (Image credit: Alamy)

Ripper Street, which was originally shown on BBC One and is now available on Netflix in the UK and Peacock in the US, was well received and currently has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Setting up the series, Matthew said at the time: "Ripper Street is a very visceral police drama set in the reign of Queen Victoria in Whitechapel in London, in the aftermath of the horrific Jack The Ripper murders.”

Talking about his character, he said: "Reid is a very dedicated, forward thinking policeman. What I find interesting about him is that there's nothing jaded or on the back foot about him. I wanted to get away from the sort of classic, seen it all, done it all copper and he’s definitely not that.

"He's quite progressive and interested in technology and the innovations of the age, which were enormous, especially in Victorian times. So he's an interesting character. He's got quite a lot of anger and he has a fairly dark past. He has made a terrible mistake and that sort of haunts him. So, there's a lot to play with. It's good fun."

Matthew Macfadyen had 'good fun' playing Reid (Image credit: Alamy)

Ripper Street has an interesting history. The BBC made two seasons, but then decided to axe it. However, Amazon stepped in and saved the show. It eventually ran for five series, ending in 2016.

Netflix continues to be a great place to discover BBC dramas you may have originally missed. Recently, the streamer added Vicky McClure and Morven Christie’s BBC One thriller The Replacement, which has a 100 % rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix also still has Ben Whishaw's fantastic period thriller The Hour, which I highly recommed watching. The highly stylish 2011 series starred Whishaw, Romola Garai, and Dominic West as three journalists involved in a love triangle who launch a topical news show called "The Hour" in London in 1956.

Ripper Street is on Netflix now in the UK and Peacock in the US.