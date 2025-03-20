Netflix UK adds sinister Vicky McClure psychological thriller that's been forgotten — and it's 100 % on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has added The Replacement, a big BBC One thriller starring Vicky McClure and Morven Christie that's now largely forgotten.

And that's despite the three-part series set in Glasgow having a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. Now, Netflix users in the UK are getting the chance to enjoy the critically acclaimed drama which sees the two characters the stars play characters at war.

Ellen (Morven Christie) with husband Ian (Richard Rankin) in The Replacement (Image credit: BBC)

Payback's Morven Christie plays hotshot architect Ellen Rooney, who's just landed a multi-million-pound contract for her firm in Glasgow and has finally achieved her dream of being made a senior associate.

But not long after toasting her success, Ellen discovers she's pregnant, and while her husband Ian (Outlander's Richard Rankin) is over the moon, the worried mum-to-be must help her bosses find maternity cover and hand over her dream project to her replacement. In walks the charming and competent Paula Reece (Line of Duty star Vicky McClure), who took a career break 10 years ago to have her daughter, but is ready to throw herself back into work.

Everyone loves her, but Ellen feels Paula is taking over her life, not just her job. Is Ellen paranoid or does Paula have a sinister agenda?

"I like stories about paranoia where our main character is the only one who can see what's going on while everyone around them thinks they're going crazy," said writer and director Joe Ahearne. "This type of story gives you the opportunity to photograph a character thinking not just talking and makes for much more visual and compelling drama."

Talking to us at the time, Morven said: "Ellen insists she'll be back after three months' maternity leave, but as she finds her identity changing by the pregnancy, paranoia starts to build in her and she can't understand why nobody else sees what she instinctively sees in Paula."

Vicky added: "It's that gut feeling you get when you know you don't like someone. They're never going to be buddies."

Obviously, while watching it you're bound to come up with your own theories but Vicky said: "It’s not obvious whose side you should be on, and the more you learn about the characters, the more confused you’'ll become. It feels a bit like the film The Hand That Rocks The Cradle, but you will feel sorry for Paula, even though she does some messed-up stuff!"

Who do you believe? (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank)

The Replacement, which originally aired on the BBC in 2017, has just been added to Netflix for UK users (US readers can watch it via Prime Video) and it's not available currently to watch on BBC iPlayer. Netflix can be a great place to catch up with British dramas that you didn't get a chance to watch when they were originally shown.

The Replacement is led by two of the greatest stars of British TV of recent times. Other great British dramas on Netflix now include the Ben Whishaw period gem The Hour and Mark Strong's medical drama Temple. Netflix also recently added the Rupert Grint heist series Snatch, which is loosely based on Guy Ritchie's hit gangster movie of the same name.

The Replacement is on Netflix now. Check out our best shows on Netflix guide for more series to enjoy.