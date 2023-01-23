Payback: cast, plot and all we know about the new crime thriller from Jed Mercurio

Line of Duty fans won't want to miss Payback, ITV's new "compelling character-led series" from Jed Mercurio.

Starring Morven Christie and Peter Mullan, the six-part crime thriller tells the story of a woman who becomes entangled in a police investigation into a dangerous crime lord.

Created by Debbie O'Malley, whose writing credits include Call the Midwife, Humans and Harlots, the drama will be produced by Jed Mercurio's HTM Television, with the Line of Duty showrunner also acting as an executive producer.

Here's everything we know about the show...

Filming on Payback will take place in Glasgow, Edinburgh and the surrounding areas and while there's no official release date confirmed as of yet, there are hopes this show could arrive on ITV1 before the end of 2023.

The six-part series will also be available on BritBox.

Peter Mullan plays notorious crime lord Cal Morris. (Image credit: Shuttershock)

Payback plot - what happens?

The six-part crime thriller follows Lexie Noble, who gets mixed up in a perilous police operation to bring down a notorious crime lord, Cal Morris.

An ITV synopsis reads as follows... "With an idyllic family lifestyle in the suburbs of Edinburgh, Lexie is unaware her husband, Jared, has been laundering Cal Morris’ illegal earnings on a vast scale. Jared’s every move is being monitored by financial investigators DC Jibran Khan and DCI Adam Guthrie, who are determined to use the Noble family to bring Cal Morris to justice."

"A partner in Jared’s business, Lexie is forced into working for Cal, at the same time as the police net inexorably tightens. Soon Lexie finds herself walking a treacherous tightrope between Cal and the police in which her safety, and even her life, are in grave danger."

Derek Riddell plays DCI Adam Guthrie. (Image credit: Shuttershock)

Payback cast - who's in it?

Morven Christie, who's starred in The Bay, The A Word and the new Netflix supernatural drama Lockwood & Co, leads the cast as Lexie Noble.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Ozark star Peter Mullan plays Cal Morris, while Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown, Doctor Foster) plays DC Jibran Khan.

Meanwhile, Derek Riddell (Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack) plays DCI Adam Guthrie.

Prasanna Puwanarajah plays DC Jibran Khan. (Image credit: Getty)

Morven Christie on Payback

Morven Christie was delighted to take on the role of Lexie and very pleased to be filming in her home country of Scotland.

“I fell in love with Lexie from the first page," she said. "I’m absolutely delighted to be working with Peter and this wonderful team in my hometown.”

Meanwhile ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill added...

"Payback is a brilliant thriller that questions how well you know your partner and as the secrets come out, asks who you can trust. Debbie has written compelling scripts that will keep the audience hooked and surprised. I’m delighted to be working with Morven Christie again, and of course Jed Mercurio and Madonna Baptiste at HTM Television.”

Is there a Payback trailer yet?

Not yet, we'll be sure to post it here as soon as one drops!