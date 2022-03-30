Lockwood & Co — cast, plot, and all about the supernatural thriller series

Lockwood & Co on Netflix is set in an alternate London, where spirits flow freely through the streets. At night teens do battle with the ghosts and this eight-part drama series follows heroes Lucy Carlyle, Anthony Lockwood and George Cubbins, who run a Psychic Detection Agency called Lockwood & Co.

The series is based on the fantasy adventure series by author Jonathan Stroud and features Bridgerton star Ruby Stokes, Morven Christie (The Bay), Luke Treadaway (Ordeal By Innocence) and Game of Thrones star Ben Crompton.

So here's everything you need to know about the Netflix supernatural adventure series Lockwood & Co...

The eight-part Netflix series Lockwood & Co is currently in post-production but we've been told it will launch on the streaming channel later in 2022. Keep an eye on this page for an official release date.

Is there a trailer for Lockwood & Co?

Netflix hasn’t released a trailer yet for Lockwood & Co (and when they do we’ll post it on this page) but in the meantime you can watch this video clip below revealing more about the books...

Lockwood & Co plot

In Lockwood & Co, England is blighted by a ghost epidemic, which sees ghouls stalk the streets. These supernatural beings have the power to bring death to everyone they meet, except children. To fight back against the ghosts a number of agencies have formed and we follow quick-tempered heroine Lucy Carlyle (Ruby Stokes) who moves to London and joins the small psychic detection agency called Lockwood & Co. It’s run by charismatic teen Anthony Lockwood (Cameron Chapman) and his assistant George Cubbin (Ali Hadji-Heshmati). Armed with state-of-the-art tools and bucketloads of courage, the trio faces some of the deadliest hauntings in the capital, as well as fierce competition from their bigger rival agencies.

Lockwood & Co cast — Ruby Stokes as Lucy Carlyle

Ruby stars as the fearless ghost hunter Lucy Carlyle and is best known for her role as Francesca Bridgerton in the hit series Bridgerton season 2. Ruby appeared as Little Lucy in the series Not Going Out and was also in Una and the 2019 movie Rocks.

Lockwood & Co star Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton (front centre) with her family in the hit Netflix drama. (Image credit: Netflix)

Who else is starring in Lockwood & Co?

Lucy’ Carlyle's fellow Lockwood & Co agency buddies are played by Ali Hadji-Heshmati (Alex Rider) and newcomer Cameron Chapman. Morven Christie, star of Twenty Twelve, The Bay and Grantchester, will play Penelope Fittes while Fortitude and Ordeal By Innocence star Luke Treadaway stars as 'The Golden Blade'. Humans actor Ivanno Jeremiah will play Inspector Barnes.

Morven Christie in ITV crime drama The Bay. (Image credit: ITV)

Luke Treadaway in Agatha Christie drama Ordeal By Innocence. (Image credit: BBC)

Lockwood & Co — all about the books

The first novel in the Lockwood & Co teen fiction series, The Screaming Staircase was published by author Jonathan Stroud in 2013 and there are currently four more in the series, The Whispering Skull, The Hollow Boy, The Creeping Shadow and The Empty Grave.