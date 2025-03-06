Netflix UK adds forgotten Rupert Grint drama series inspired by Guy Ritchie movie that split critics and fans

Netflix has added Harry Potter star Rupert Grint's largely forgotten-about TV series Snatch, which boasts an excellent cast.

Snatch, now available for the streamer's users in the UK, is a comedy-drama inspired by a real-life heist in London and loosely based on Guy Ritchie's hit gangster movie of the same name. But unlike the movie, few people will even recall there was a TV version partly because it was originally shown in 2017 on AMC in the UK, rather than one of the mainstream broadcasters.

Snatch has a great cast (Image credit: Alamy)

The drama revolves around a group of twenty-something, up-and-coming hustlers who discover a truckload of gold bullion and are suddenly thrust into the world of organized crime. They have to navigate London's underworld packed with rogue cops and international mobsters.

Grint, who's of course best known as Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movies, plays one of the group, the chaotic Charlie Cavendish.

Also starring is The Musketeers' Luke Pasqualino as smart Albert Hill, with Desperate Housewives actor Dougray Scott and The White Queen's Juliet Aubrey playing his parents. Adding to the great cast is Marc Warren as crooked cop Bob Fink and Stephanie Leonidas as Chloe Kohn, described as a "femme fatale in waiting". Plus Phoebe Dynevor — in her days before she went global with Bridgerton — as Lotti.

Is Snatch worth watching?

SNATCH | TEASER TRAILER | CRACKLE - YouTube Watch On

So, whether Snatch is worthy of your time depends on whether you believe the critics or audiences. Critics largely loathed it, but audiences gave it a much warmer reception. This is reflected by Snatch having a poor 39 % critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 72 % audience score, which is a massive difference. Let's be honest if you like Rupert Grint this has to be worth a watch. And if you get into it there are two seasons to enjoy. We imagine it's quite likely to shoot up Netflix's most-watched shows chart in the UK mainly because so few people are likely to have seen it when it originally aired.

Netflix can be a great place to discover UK shows that you might have missed the first time around. Recent examples include Mark Strong’s medical thriller Temple and, my personal favorite, Ben Whishaw's brilliant BBC drama The Hour.

Snatch is on Netflix now in the UK, added on Thursday, March 6, 2025. You can also watch the series on ITVX. You can rent Snatch via Prime Video in the US.

