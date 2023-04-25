Firefly Lane season 2 part 2: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Will Kate and Tully be able to repair their friendship in Firefly Lane season 2 part 2?

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 is about to land and hopefully answer all our burning questions.

Firefly Lane season 2 returned to Netflix with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke reprising their roles as childhood best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey.

Based on Kristin Hannah's best-selling novel of the same name, Firefly Lane tells the story of longtime best friends Tully and Kate and their journeys throughout their three-decade friendship where they navigate love, loss and heartbreak.

Firefly Lane season one ended on a major cliffhanger with Tully and Kate no longer speaking and their everlasting bond supposedly shattered.

But while season 2 part 1 finally revealed the reason that broke their seemingly unbreakable friendship, fans were left on another huge cliffhanger that only Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 will be able to explain.

With this being the last chapter of Kate and Tully's story, here is everything we know about Firefly Lane season 2 part 2...

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 will be released on Netflix on Thursday, April 27.

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 cast

The majority of the Firefly Lane season 2 cast will be returning for the final instalment, with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke both coming back as the two main characters, Kate and Tully.

Also joining them are: Ali Skovbye as young Tully, Roan Curtis as young Kate, Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan, Beau Garrett as Cloud, Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan and Ignacio Serricchio as Danny Diaz.

We also welcomed India de Beaufort as Charlotte, Greg Germann as Benedict, and Jolene Purdy as Justine to season 2, so we can expect to see them return too.

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 plot

*Warning! Contains spoilers for Firefly Lane seasons one and two*

Firefly Lane season one saw Kate and Tully's friendship in jeopardy after an unknown feud between the pair, which saw Kate ban Tully from going to her father's funeral. However, season two exposed the reason behind the confrontation.

Tully was looking after Kate's daughter, Marah and let her go out when she was meant to be grounded. After an incident with a boy at a frat party, who took things too far, Marah asked Tully to come and pick her up from the event.

Tully had been drinking and they ended up in hospital after being involved in a car accident where a car collided into theirs.

Luckily, the pair weren't seriously injured, and although the accident wasn't Tully's fault, Kate was rightfully upset and the best friends had a big fall out.

Tully tried to repair their friendship and make amends with Kate, but Kate refused —until she received some devastating news that turned her world upside down.

Season 2 part 1 ended with Kate showing up at Tully's apartment after being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and she wanted to reach out to the one person that she truly needed. However, Tully had left for a work trip to Antarctica so wasn't there to support her long-time friend.

So, we can guarantee that season 2 part 1 will reveal what Kate's heartbreaking diagnosis means for her future and if she and Tully will reconcile their 30-year long friendship.

But since Firefly Lane is based on a book, you'll already know the answers if you've read the book. But if you haven't we won't spoil it for you!

Firefly Lane season 2 part 2 trailer

Yes, you can watch the trailer below where Kate attempts to reach out to Tully amid her breast cancer battle...