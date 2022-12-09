Firefly Lane season 2 cast: who's who in the Netflix drama
Firefly Lane season 2 cast — a who's who guide to the drama series.
Firefly Lane season 2 returned to Netflix with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke returning as childhood best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey.
Based on Kristin Hannah's best-selling novel of the same name, Firefly Lane tells the story of longtime best friends Tully and Kate and their journeys throughout their three-decade friendship where they navigate love, loss and heartbreak.
Firefly Lane season one ended on a major cliffhanger with Tully and Kate no longer speaking and their everlasting bond supposedly shattered.
So, with the pair at loggerheads, let's take a look at the Firefly Lane season 2 cast reprising their roles as well as the newcomers arriving in season 2...
Firefly Lane season 2 cast: who's who in the Netflix drama
Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart
Katherine Heigl plays Tully Hart, a successful broadcaster and talk show host who shares an unbreakable bond with her best friend of 30 years, Kate Mularkey.
Despite finding fame throughout her career, she is still haunted by childhood trauma and is plagued with loneliness.
Katherine shot to stardom for her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens in Grey's Anatomy and has since appeared in Knocked Up, 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth and One for the Money.
Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey
Sarah Chalke stars as Kate Mularkey, a stay-at-home mom who has been in the shadow of her lifelong best friend Tully. She is awkward and shy — the complete opposite compared to the spontaneous Tully.
Sarah is best known for playing Dr. Elliot Reid in the medical sitcom Scrubs and has also starred in How I Met Your Mother, Roseanne, Rick and Morty and Cougar Town.
Ali Skovbye as Young Tully
Ali Skovbye plays Young Tully, a popular teenager who has a challenging upbringing but has always been confident and fiery just like her adult counterpart.
Flashbacks are often used throughout the show to reveal the leading ladies younger years and their close friendship as teens.
Ali's previous acting work include Once Upon a Time, Gourmet Detective, Supernatural, One Christmas Eve and His Perfect Obsession.
Roan Curtis as Young Kate
Roan Curtis is Young Kate, a timid and reserved teenager who befriends her new neighbor, "the coolest girl in the world" Tully.
The young actress has previously starred in The Magicians, Before I Fall, Shut Eye and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.
Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan
Ben Lawson portrays Johnny Ryan, Kate's ex-husband and Tully's work partner, who is struggling with the aftermath of his trip to Iraq.
Ben has acted in the Australian soap opera Neighbours and has had roles in The Good Place, No Strings Attached, 13 Reasons Why, Bombshell and more.
Beau Garrett as Dorothy "Cloud" Hart
Beau Garrett plays Dorothy "Cloud" Hart, Tully's hippie and free-spirited mother who raised Tully on her own in the 1970s.
To cope with her traumatic past, Cloud relied on drugs and alcohol and ran away from her responsibilities of being a mom.
Beau's other acting roles include Tron: Legacy, The Good Doctor, Made of Honour and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.
Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan
Yael Yurman is Marah Ryan, Kate's daughter. Marah is shy like her mother, but has a secret rebellious side.
Yael has starred in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Sacred Lies and Lifelines.
Who else stars in Firefly Lane season 2?
Also starring in Firefly Lane season 2 are...
- Ignacio Serricchio as Danny Diaz
- India De Beaufort as Charlotte
- Greg Germann as Benedict Binswanger
- Jolene Purdy as Justine Jordan
Firefly Lane season 2 is available to watch on Netflix now.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.