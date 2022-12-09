Who's in the cast of Firefly Lane season 2?

Firefly Lane season 2 returned to Netflix with Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke returning as childhood best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey.

Based on Kristin Hannah's best-selling novel of the same name, Firefly Lane tells the story of longtime best friends Tully and Kate and their journeys throughout their three-decade friendship where they navigate love, loss and heartbreak.

Firefly Lane season one ended on a major cliffhanger with Tully and Kate no longer speaking and their everlasting bond supposedly shattered.

So, with the pair at loggerheads, let's take a look at the Firefly Lane season 2 cast reprising their roles as well as the newcomers arriving in season 2...

Firefly Lane season 2 cast: who's who in the Netflix drama

Katherine Heigl as Tully Hart

(Image credit: DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX)

Katherine Heigl plays Tully Hart, a successful broadcaster and talk show host who shares an unbreakable bond with her best friend of 30 years, Kate Mularkey.

Despite finding fame throughout her career, she is still haunted by childhood trauma and is plagued with loneliness.

Katherine shot to stardom for her role as Dr. Izzie Stevens in Grey's Anatomy and has since appeared in Knocked Up, 27 Dresses, The Ugly Truth and One for the Money.

Sarah Chalke as Kate Mularkey

(Image credit: DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX)

Sarah Chalke stars as Kate Mularkey, a stay-at-home mom who has been in the shadow of her lifelong best friend Tully. She is awkward and shy — the complete opposite compared to the spontaneous Tully.

Sarah is best known for playing Dr. Elliot Reid in the medical sitcom Scrubs and has also starred in How I Met Your Mother, Roseanne, Rick and Morty and Cougar Town.

Ali Skovbye as Young Tully

(Image credit: DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX)

Ali Skovbye plays Young Tully, a popular teenager who has a challenging upbringing but has always been confident and fiery just like her adult counterpart.

Flashbacks are often used throughout the show to reveal the leading ladies younger years and their close friendship as teens.

Ali's previous acting work include Once Upon a Time, Gourmet Detective, Supernatural, One Christmas Eve and His Perfect Obsession.

Roan Curtis as Young Kate

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Roan Curtis is Young Kate, a timid and reserved teenager who befriends her new neighbor, "the coolest girl in the world" Tully.

The young actress has previously starred in The Magicians, Before I Fall, Shut Eye and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days.

Ben Lawson as Johnny Ryan

(Image credit: DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX)

Ben Lawson portrays Johnny Ryan, Kate's ex-husband and Tully's work partner, who is struggling with the aftermath of his trip to Iraq.

Ben has acted in the Australian soap opera Neighbours and has had roles in The Good Place, No Strings Attached, 13 Reasons Why, Bombshell and more.

Beau Garrett as Dorothy "Cloud" Hart

(Image credit: DIYAH PERA/NETFLIX)

Beau Garrett plays Dorothy "Cloud" Hart, Tully's hippie and free-spirited mother who raised Tully on her own in the 1970s.

To cope with her traumatic past, Cloud relied on drugs and alcohol and ran away from her responsibilities of being a mom.

Beau's other acting roles include Tron: Legacy, The Good Doctor, Made of Honour and Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan

(Image credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX)

Yael Yurman is Marah Ryan, Kate's daughter. Marah is shy like her mother, but has a secret rebellious side.

Yael has starred in To All the Boys I've Loved Before, Sacred Lies and Lifelines.

Who else stars in Firefly Lane season 2?

Also starring in Firefly Lane season 2 are...

Ignacio Serricchio as Danny Diaz

India De Beaufort as Charlotte

Greg Germann as Benedict Binswanger

Jolene Purdy as Justine Jordan

Firefly Lane season 2 is available to watch on Netflix now.