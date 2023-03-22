The Diplomat on Netflix: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

The Diplomat arrives on Netflix in 2023 and sees Keri Russell starring as a US Ambassador.

The Diplomat on Netflix takes us into the high-stakes world of international diplomacy and stars Keri Russell as a career diplomat Kate Wyler who lands a high-profile job she doesn’t want — US Ambassador to Britain — right in the middle of a worldwide crisis!

The eight-part series arriving in Spring 2023 is created by showrunner Debora Cahn, who’s no stranger to political thrillers thanks to her work on Homeland and The West Wing.

Check out the first-look picture (above) from The Diplomat showing Keri Russell looking like she means business as US ambassador Kate Wyler. Set in the US London embassy, the tense drama also stars a host of British actors, including Rufus Sewell, Celia Imrie and Rory Kinnear.

Here’s everything we know about The Diplomat on Netflix…

The Diplomat will premiere globally on Netflix on 20 April 2023 with eight hour-long episodes arriving as a box-set.

Is there a trailer for The Diplomat?

The Diplomat plot

The Diplomat follows Kate Wyler, the newly appointed US ambassador to the United Kingdom, who was hoping to be sent to Afghanistan rather than London. But as threats of war continue to bubble over across the world, Kate must diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances, and adjust to her new life in the UK. Yet her new career also puts pressure on her long-term marriage to fellow diplomat Hal Wyler, a former ambassador who has since been reduced to the sidelines.

The Diplomat cast — Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Leading The Diplomat cast is Keri Russell plays career diplomat Kate Wyler, who lands the job of US ambassador to the UK, which she neither wants nor believes she’s suited for.

Keri, 46, won a Golden Globe for playing Elizabeth Jennings in The Americans, having previously played Felicity Porter in Felicity Was Here. She’s also appeared in movies such as Mission: Impossible III, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and the recent comedy horror Cocaine Bear.

Keri Russell with Matthew Rhys when starring in The Americans. (Image credit: FX)

Keri Russell as Felicity Porter in Felicity Was Here. (Image credit: ABC)

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

Rufus Sewell plays Kate’s husband, Hal Wyler, himself a brilliant diplomat. The 55-year-old is best known for his TV roles in The Man in the High Castle and ITV period drama Victoria, while on film he’s appeared in The Legend of Zorro, The Holiday, Judy and The Father.

Rufus Sewell plays Hal Wyler in The Diplomat. (Image credit: Getty)

Who else is starring in The Diplomat?

The Diplomat also stars British actors David Gyasi (Carnival Row) and Rory Kinnear (Ridley Road), while Celia Imrie makes a guest appearance. Other cast include Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Nana Mensah, Michael McKean and Miguel Sandoval.

Rory Kinnear as Fascist leader Colin in BBC1 drama Ridley Road. (Image credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes, location and more about Netflix drama The Diplomat

The Diplomat was filmed on location in the UK in Londong and the Cotswolds plus Paris, France. The showrunner is Debora Cahn (see below) while executive producers are Janice Williams, Keri Russell, Simon Cellan Jones (Episodes 101-102) and the producer is Dan Toland.

Debora Cahn on creating The Diplomat for Netflix

"The Diplomat is a show about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships,’ says showrunner Debora Cahn. "It’s hard to keep a relationship going, be it a marriage or a military alliance. We change, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to go on forever.

"It’s a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other. In the world of diplomacy, you’re dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behaviour, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they’re talking to. All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state."