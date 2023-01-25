Hello Tomorrow!: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the TV show

Get ready to pack up and head to the moon in the latest Apple TV Plus original series, Hello Tomorrow! This sci-fi drama/comedy is just one of the many new TV shows coming to Apple TV Plus in 2023, though it features a familiar face for the streaming service in star Billy Crudup.

The series is co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who have previous experience writing for the show Bloodline. Crudup, in addition to his starring role, is also serving as an executive producer on the show.

Find out when Hello Tomorrow! is premiering, who's starring alongside Crudup and everything else you need to know about the show right here.

Apple TV Plus rolls out Hello Tomorrow! on Friday, February 17, releasing the first three episodes at once. The half-hour show is set to feature 10 episodes, with one releasing each week after its premiere; that means it’ll wrap up on April 7.

It was early 2022 that Apple TV Plus released Severance into the world, quickly becoming a hit. Can Hello Tomorrow! do the same?

Hello Tomorrow! plot

Here is the official synopsis for Hello Tomorrow!:

"Set in a retro-future world, Hello Tomorrow! centers around a group of traveling salesmen hawking lunar timeshares. Billy Crudup stars as Jack, a salesman of great talent and ambition, whose unshakeable faith in a brighter tomorrow inspires his coworkers, revitalizes his desperate customers, but threatens to leave him dangerously lost in the very dream that sustains him."

Sounds like an interesting, high-concept premise. The good news is they look to have the kind of cast that can pull it off.

Hello Tomorrow! cast

Image 1 of 2 Billy Crudup, Nicholas Podany and Haneefah Wood in Hello Tomorrow! (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Alison Pill in Hello Tomorrow! (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Billy Crudup is starring in Hello Tomorrow!, the second Apple TV Plus series that he has, following The Morning Show. Crudup has consistently been praised as one of the best parts of that series. Can he make it two for two on the streaming service? Other notable roles in Crudup's career include Almost Famous, Big Fish, Watchmen and Alien: Covenant.

Other big names in the cast include Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard, The Newsroom), Hank Azaria (The Simpsons, Longmire), Matthew Maher (Our Flag Means Death, Outer Range) and Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone, Animal Kingdom).

Here is the full cast and who they are playing:

Billy Crudup as Jack

Haneefa Wood (Truth Be Told) as Shirley Stedman

Alison Pill as Myrtle Mayburn

Nicholas Podany (Archive 81) as Joey Shorter

Dewshane Wlliams (The Umbrella Academy) as Herb Porter

Hank Azaria as Eddie

Matthew Maher as Lester Costopoulos

Jacki Weaver as Barbara Billings

Hello Tomorrow! trailer

There’s definitely something going on underneath these sales pitches about living on the moon, as made clear by the Hello Tomorrow! trailer that you can watch directly below:

How to watch Hello Tomorrow!

Hello Tomorrow! is going to stream exclusively on Apple TV Plus, which requires a subscription to access its slate of original TV shows and movies. It is still one of the more affordable streaming services out there (plus doesn't have any ads) and it is compatible with most smart TV and streaming devices.