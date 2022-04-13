Outer Range: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Outer Range is heading to Prime Video and follows a rancher who is fighting for his land and family, where he discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness.

The series features Josh Brolin as the leading role of Royal Abbott, and in an interview with Deadline he spoke about the re-emergence of the Western genre, particularly when it comes to hit TV show Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner.

He revealed: "You have Yellowstone and the Western genre is back. And then everybody is trying to piggyback on that thing. I think what we’ve done is create a danger zone, and it doesn’t feel safe."

In the same interview, star Tamara Podemski described Outer Range as a "Neo-Western", so fans of the genre should be seeing something different when it comes to this series.

Here's everything we know about Outer Range so far...

The series lands on Prime Video on Friday, April 15 in the US and UK. Don't miss our what's new on Prime Video guide.

Outer Range plot

Outer Range follows Royal Abbott, where he and his family are dealing with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law Rebecca, while an untimely death in the community shakes everyone.

The official synopsis teases that it is "a thrilling fable with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery", adding "Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown. At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca."

It continues: "They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed."

Imogen Poots as newcomer Autumn — but who is she? (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Who stars in Outer Range?

There's a great cast in Prime Video's Outer Range, including Josh Brolin as rancher Royal Abbott, who has a family to provide for. The rest of the Abbott family includes Lili Taylor as Cecilia, Tom Pelphrey as Perry, Lewis Pullman as Rhett and Olive Abercrombie as Amy.

We also have the Tillerson family made up of Noah Reid as Billy, Shaun Sipos as Luke, Matt Lauria as Trevor and Deirdre O'Connell as Patricia.

Meanwhile, Imogen Poots plays a character named Autumn, Tamara Podemski is Deputy Sheriff Joy, and Matthew Maher is Deputy Matt.

Royal and his sons Perry and Rhett look out over their ranch. (Image credit: Amazon Prime video)

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is an Outer Range trailer which sees the arrival of Autumn, who meets with the Abbott family and claims she is looking to camp for a few days. It's not long before Royal grows suspicious of Autumn however, who appears to be looking for mysterious symbols around the local area.

Meanwhile, there's an ongoing turf war between the Abbotts and the Tillersons, both of which are keen to hold ownership of local land.

Check out the Outer Range trailer below...