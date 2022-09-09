Star Trek: Picard season 3 — release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the final season

The final season of Star Trek: Picard promises to boldly go where no other Trek franchise has gone before as members of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast join Patrick Stewart on one last adventure to the Final Frontier.

Details about Star Trek: Picard season 3 were revealed during Star Trek Day. The Paramount Plus celebration of all things Star Trek on September 8 commemorated the anniversary of the original series’ premiere in 1966.

Here’s what we know about Star Trek: Picard season 3.

During the Star Trek Day event, Patrick Stewart revealed that Star Trek: Picard season 3 is beaming onto Paramount Plus on February 16, 2023.

We’re confirming the premiere date of Star Trek: Picard season 3 in the UK, along with where to watch it. Previously, season 2 was available on Prime Video. Changes might be afoot for season 3 so as soon as we know more, we’ll pass along the details to you.

Who is in the Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast?

As soon as Picard was initially announced, Star Trek fans wondered whether it would present an opportunity for the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to reunite. Brent Spiner returned as Altan Soong and Adam Soong, along with reprising his role as Data.

In season 3, the entire Star Trek: The Next Generation cast is back together again in a reunion for the ages.

There was a bit of controversy when Wil Wheaton wasn’t announced as part of the TNG reunion. Wheaton, who played Dr. Crusher’s son Wesley Crusher, was a big part of the series in its early seasons. Wheaton currently hosts the Ready Room aftershow and remained mum about being left out until the Picard season 2 finale revealed that Wesley was back in his role as the Traveler, picking up where his character left off in his final TNG appearance.

Here is the Picard season 3 cast so far:

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine

Michelle Hurd as Raffi

Jonathan Frakes as William T. Riker

Gates McFadden as Beverly Crusher

Michael Dorn as Worf

LeVar Burton as Geordi LaForge

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher

What is Star Trek: Picard season 3 about?

There’s no official synopsis for Star Trek: Picard season 3 just yet, but it’s safe to say that the events of Star Trek: Picard season 2 will trickle down into the final season. In season 2, Star Trek villain Q (John De Lancie) returned to wreak havoc with the timeline.

Based on what’s revealed in the sneak peek teaser, Beverly Crusher sends a message to Picard asking for help. Picard goes to Riker and they devise a plan to find a ship and go on their new mission to help their friends.

Is there a Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer?

The first official sneak peek for Star Trek: Picard season 3 was introduced by Patrick Stewart during the Picard panel at Star Trek Day. Seeing the entire TNG cast makes us emotional. Not only that, but newly minted Starfleet officer Seven of Nine utters Picard’s iconic "engage" command to the delight of fans everywhere.

How to watch Star Trek: Picard season 3

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is available exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US. You can choose one of the following subscription options below if you’re not a subscriber already, and there's a free trial of Paramount Plus if you want to see what the service is all about.

As soon as we confirm viewing details for the UK we’ll add them here.