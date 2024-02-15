Apple TV Plus Originals: the complete list of series and movies
A full list of all Apple TV Plus Originals
Wondering what you can watch on Apple TV Plus? We've put together this comprehensive list of everything currently available to watch on Apple TV Plus (per our most recent update) so you can
Apple TV Plus is a little unique compared to many other streaming services such as Netflix or Prime Video. Instead of relying on a mix of Originals and a library of older content, Apple went all-in on launching a service entirely built around exclusive programming.
In the years since the service launched, Apple TV Plus has become home to a range of great shows and movies that you can't find anywhere else including Ted Lasso, CODA, For All Mankind, Servant, Severance, and many more...and there's more hitting the platform every single month.
Below you'll find a complete list of everything that you can currently stream on Apple TV Plus, split into movies, tv shows, documentaries, and kids content for your convenience. And if you can't decide between what's on offer, feel free to check out our article detailing the best Apple TV Plus shows so you can start building your watchlist. If you find something to your taste, we've also got a guide to the Apple TV Plus free trials so you can save money on a subscription.
Apple TV Plus Originals: TV Shows you can stream right now
- Acapulco
- Amazing Stories
- Bad Sisters
- Black Bird
- Calls
- Central Park
- City on Fire
- Criminal Record
- Dear Edward
- Defending Jacob
- Dickinson
- Dr. Brain
- Echo 3
- Extrapolations
- Five Days At Memorial
- For All Mankind
- Foundation
- Hello Tomorrow!
- High Desert
- Hijack
- Home Before Dark
- Invasion
- Lessons in Chemistry
- Liaison
- Lisey’s Story
- Little America
- Little Voice
- Loot
- Losing Alice
- Mr. Corman
- Masters of the Air
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
- Mythic Quest
- Now & Then
- Pachinko
- Physical
- Platonic
- Roar
- Schmigadoon!
- See
- Servant
- Severance
- Shantaram
- Shining Girls
- Shrinking
- Silo
- Slow Horses
- Still Up
- Surface
- Suspicion
- Swagger
- Ted Lasso
- Tehran
- The Afterparty
- The Big Door Prize
- The Buccaneers
- The Changeling
- The Crowded Room
- The Essex Serpent
- The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
- The Last Thing He Told Me
- The Morning Show
- The Mosquito Coast
- The New Look
- The Shrink Next Door
- The Super Models
- Truth Be Told
- Trying
- WeCrashed
Apple TV Plus Movies
- Causeway
- Cha Cha Real Smooth
- Cherry
- CODA
- Come From Away
- Emancipation
- Finch
- Fingernails
- Flora and Son
- Ghosted
- Greyhound
- Hala
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Luck
- On The Rocks
- Palmer
- Raymond & Ray
- Sharper
- Swan Song
- Tetris
- The Banker
- The Beanie Bubble
- The Family Plan
- The Greatest Beer Run Ever
- The Sky is Everywhere
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Wolfwalkers
Apple TV Plus Documentaries
- 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
- 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
- Beastie Boys Story
- Becoming You
- Big Beasts
- Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
- Boom! Boom! The World Vs Boris Becker
- Boys State
- Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- Dads
- Dear…
- Earth at Night In Color
- Fathom
- Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds
- Greatness Code
- Gutsy
- Home
- John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial
- Lincoln’s Dilemma
- Long Way Up
- Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
- Make or Break
- Messi Meets America
- Monster Factory
- Oprah Talks Covid-19
- Oprah’s Book Club
- Prehistoric Planet
- Real Madrid: Until the End
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- Sidney
- Stephen Curry: Underrated
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- Super League: The War For Football
- The Big Conn
- The Elephant Queen
- The Enfield Poltergeist
- The Line
- The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball
- The Me You Can’t See
- The Oprah Conversation
- The Pigeon Tunnel
- The Problem With Jon Stewart
- The Reluctant Traveller
- The Super Models
- The Velvet Underground
- They Call Me Magic
- The Year The Earth Changed
- Tiny World
- Visible: Out on Television
- Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
- Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
- ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas
- Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn
Apple TV Plus kids shows
- A Charlie Brown Christmas
- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
- Amber Brown
- Circuit Breakers
- Doug Unplugs
- Duck & Goose
- El Deafo
- Fraggle Rock
- Fraggle Rock: Rock On!
- Get Rolling with Otis
- Ghostwriter
- Harriet the Spy
- Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show
- Helpsters
- Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth
- Interrupting Chicken
- It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown
- It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- Jane
- Life by Ella
- Lovely Little Farm
- Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10
- Pinecone & Pony
- Pretzel and the Puppies
- Puppy Place
- Sago Mini Friends
- Shape Island
- Slumberkins
- Snoop Presents: Lucy’s School
- Snoopy in Space
- Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne
- Snoopy Presents: It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown
- Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love
- Stillwater
- Surfside Girls
- The Snoopy Show
- Wolfboy and the Everything Factory
An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $6.99/£6.99 a month, or $14.99/£14.99 a month if you'd like to sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS Plan if you'd also be interested in streaming soccer.
