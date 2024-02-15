Apple TV Plus Originals: the complete list of series and movies

Wondering what you can watch on Apple TV Plus? We've put together this comprehensive list of everything currently available to watch on Apple TV Plus (per our most recent update) so you can

Apple TV Plus is a little unique compared to many other streaming services such as Netflix or Prime Video. Instead of relying on a mix of Originals and a library of older content, Apple went all-in on launching a service entirely built around exclusive programming.

In the years since the service launched, Apple TV Plus has become home to a range of great shows and movies that you can't find anywhere else including Ted Lasso, CODA, For All Mankind, Servant, Severance, and many more...and there's more hitting the platform every single month.

Below you'll find a complete list of everything that you can currently stream on Apple TV Plus, split into movies, tv shows, documentaries, and kids content for your convenience. And if you can't decide between what's on offer, feel free to check out our article detailing the best Apple TV Plus shows so you can start building your watchlist. If you find something to your taste, we've also got a guide to the Apple TV Plus free trials so you can save money on a subscription.

Apple TV Plus Originals: TV Shows you can stream right now

Apple TV Plus Movies

Apple TV Plus Documentaries

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

9/11: Inside The President’s War Room

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming You

Big Beasts

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Boom! Boom! The World Vs Boris Becker

Boys State

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Dads

Dear…

Earth at Night In Color

Fathom

Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds

Greatness Code

Gutsy

Home

John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial

Lincoln’s Dilemma

Long Way Up

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues

Make or Break

Messi Meets America

Monster Factory

Oprah Talks Covid-19

Oprah’s Book Club

Prehistoric Planet

Real Madrid: Until the End

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sidney

Stephen Curry: Underrated

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Super League: The War For Football

The Big Conn

The Elephant Queen

The Enfield Poltergeist

The Line

The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball

The Me You Can’t See

The Oprah Conversation

The Pigeon Tunnel

The Problem With Jon Stewart

The Reluctant Traveller

The Super Models

The Velvet Underground

They Call Me Magic

The Year The Earth Changed

Tiny World

Visible: Out on Television

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson

Who Are You, Charlie Brown?

‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas

Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

Apple TV Plus kids shows

A Charlie Brown Christmas

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

Amber Brown

Circuit Breakers

Doug Unplugs

Duck & Goose

El Deafo

Fraggle Rock

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

Get Rolling with Otis

Ghostwriter

Harriet the Spy

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show

Helpsters

Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth

Interrupting Chicken

It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Jane

Life by Ella

Lovely Little Farm

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10

Pinecone & Pony

Pretzel and the Puppies

Puppy Place

Sago Mini Friends

Shape Island

Slumberkins

Snoop Presents: Lucy’s School

Snoopy in Space

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

Snoopy Presents: It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love

Stillwater

Surfside Girls

The Snoopy Show

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $6.99/£6.99 a month, or $14.99/£14.99 a month if you'd like to sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS Plan if you'd also be interested in streaming soccer.