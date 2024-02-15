Apple TV Plus Originals: the complete list of series and movies

Three cast members of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
(Image credit: Apple)

Wondering what you can watch on Apple TV Plus? We've put together this comprehensive list of everything currently available to watch on Apple TV Plus (per our most recent update) so you can 

Apple TV Plus is a little unique compared to many other streaming services such as Netflix or Prime Video. Instead of relying on a mix of Originals and a library of older content, Apple went all-in on launching a service entirely built around exclusive programming.

In the years since the service launched, Apple TV Plus has become home to a range of great shows and movies that you can't find anywhere else including Ted Lasso, CODA, For All Mankind, Servant, Severance, and many more...and there's more hitting the platform every single month. 

Below you'll find a complete list of everything that you can currently stream on Apple TV Plus, split into movies, tv shows, documentaries, and kids content for your convenience. And if you can't decide between what's on offer, feel free to check out our article detailing the best Apple TV Plus shows so you can start building your watchlist. If you find something to your taste, we've also got a guide to the Apple TV Plus free trials so you can save money on a subscription.

Apple TV Plus Originals: TV Shows you can stream right now

Adam Scott in Severance.

Severance is one of the top-rated shows to stream on Apple TV Plus. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Apple TV Plus Movies

Dakota Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth

Dakota Johnson features in Cooper Raiff's comedy-drama, Cha Cha Real Smooth. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Apple TV Plus Documentaries

The Reluctant Traveler.

Watch Eugene Levy visit some of the world's most arresting destinations in The Reluctant Traveler. (Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
  • 9/11: Inside The President’s War Room
  • Beastie Boys Story
  • Becoming You
  • Big Beasts
  • Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
  • Boom! Boom! The World Vs Boris Becker
  • Boys State
  • Bruce Springsteen’s Letter To You
  • Carpool Karaoke: The Series
  • Dads
  • Dear…
  • Earth at Night In Color
  • Fathom
  • Fireball: Visitors From Darker Worlds
  • Greatness Code
  • Gutsy
  • Home
  • John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial
  • Lincoln’s Dilemma
  • Long Way Up
  • Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues
  • Make or Break
  • Messi Meets America
  • Monster Factory
  • Oprah Talks Covid-19
  • Oprah’s Book Club
  • Prehistoric Planet
  • Real Madrid: Until the End
  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
  • Sidney
  • Stephen Curry: Underrated
  • Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
  • Super League: The War For Football
  • The Big Conn
  • The Elephant Queen
  • The Enfield Poltergeist
  • The Line
  • The Long Game: Bigger Than Basketball
  • The Me You Can’t See
  • The Oprah Conversation
  • The Pigeon Tunnel
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart
  • The Reluctant Traveller
  • The Super Models
  • The Velvet Underground
  • They Call Me Magic
  • The Year The Earth Changed
  • Tiny World
  • Visible: Out on Television
  • Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson
  • Who Are You, Charlie Brown?
  • ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas
  • Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn

Apple TV Plus kids shows

Snoopy hugs Charlie Brown in The Snoopy Show

Apple TV Plus is home to plenty of adventures featuring the Peanuts gang. (Image credit: Apple TV+)
  • A Charlie Brown Christmas
  • A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving
  • Amber Brown
  • Circuit Breakers
  • Doug Unplugs
  • Duck & Goose
  • El Deafo
  • Fraggle Rock
  • Fraggle Rock: Rock On!
  • Get Rolling with Otis
  • Ghostwriter
  • Harriet the Spy
  • Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show
  • Helpsters
  • Here We Are: Notes For Living on Planet Earth
  • Interrupting Chicken
  • It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown
  • It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
  • Jane
  • Life by Ella
  • Lovely Little Farm
  • Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10
  • Pinecone & Pony
  • Pretzel and the Puppies
  • Puppy Place
  • Sago Mini Friends
  • Shape Island 
  • Slumberkins
  • Snoop Presents: Lucy’s School
  • Snoopy in Space
  • Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne
  • Snoopy Presents: It’s The Small Things, Charlie Brown
  • Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love
  • Stillwater
  • Surfside Girls
  • The Snoopy Show
  • Wolfboy and the Everything Factory

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $6.99/£6.99 a month, or $14.99/£14.99 a month if you'd like to sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS Plan if you'd also be interested in streaming soccer.

