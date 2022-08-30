The Greatest Beer Run Ever: release date, trailer and everything we know about the Zac Efron movie

There’s nothing like a nice cold beer (if you’re of legal drinking age), but how far would you go to share one with your best buds? The Greatest Beer Run Ever is a new movie starring Zac Efron inspired by a true Vietnam War-era story of one man’s journey to support his friends overseas.

There have been many Vietnam War movies made by Hollywood (they practically have their own genre). The Greatest Beer Run Ever looks to be trying to separate itself from the likes of Platoon, Born on the Fourth of July and Apocalypse Now by showing an inspirational tale of friendship amid the horrors of war.

Here is everything that we know about The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever releases on September 30. All materials say that the movie premieres simultaneously on Apple TV Plus and in movie theaters, the same strategy that the streaming service used for Cha Cha Real Smooth.

The movie is also screening as part of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival ahead of its release.

What is The Greatest Beer Run Ever plot?

Here is the official synopsis for The Greatest Beer Run Ever from Apple TV Plus:

"To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer. However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice."

The Greatest Beer Run Ever trailer

The trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever is available to watch directly below. Efron seems to nail the fish-out-of-water elements of his character, while the film also tries to strike a key balance between what the realities of the Vietnam War were.

Who is in The Greatest Beer Run Ever cast?

Russell Crowe and Zac Efron in The Greatest Beer Run Ever (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Zac Efron leads The Greatest Beer Run Ever as Chickie Donohue. Efron has proven to have a varied and interesting career ever since he broke out in Disney’s High School Musical. He’s been a more than capable comedian with movies like Neighbors and Baywatch, but isn’t afraid to challenge himself with unique roles like in The Paperboy and playing Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. And of course, he’s returned to the movie musical genre a couple times with the likes of Hairspray and The Greatest Showman.

Other big names in the movie include Russell Crowe as a character named Coates, who appears to be a journalist reporting on the war, and Bill Murray as The Colonel, the bartender at the local pub Efron goes to. Crowe was most recently seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, while Murray is coming off The French Exit and Ghostbusters: Afterlife in 2021.

Here’s more of The Greatest Beer Run Ever cast:

The full cast of The Greatest Beer Run Ever can be found on IMDb (opens in new tab).

Peter Farrelly movies

Peter Farrelly is the director of The Greatest Beer Run Ever, as well as serving as its co-writer alongside Brian Hayes Currie and Pete Jones.

Farrelly is coming off directing and writing the Oscar Best Picture-winner Green Book, but before that was best known for his outlandish comedies that he did with his brother Bobby Farrelly.

Here is the full list of movies that Peter Farrelly has directed:

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Kingpin (1996)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Me, Myself & Irene (2000)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Stuck on You (2003)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

Hall Pass (2011)

The Three Stooges (2012)

Movie 43 (2013)

Dumb and Dumber To (2014)

Green Book (2018)