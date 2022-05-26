Love, Victor season 3: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the romantic drama

We could have never envisioned that when Love, Simon premiered in 2018, the film would create such a cultural impact that viewers around the world would cry out for more. Hearing those pleas, the powers that be at Hulu developed the hit series Love, Victor. While the show has focused on a whole new group of high school students, it still captures the heart of the original movie, while layering in different nuances that have been a pleasure to observe.

Now as much excitement and anticipation there is about Love, Victor season 3, there is also a sense of angst because this season will be the show’s last. Fans will want to make sure they savor every moment of the forthcoming episodes, as Victor and crew are moving on.

Here’s everything we know about Love, Victor season 3.

In an interesting twist, Love, Victor season 3 will debut on both Disney Plus and Hulu on Wednesday, June 15. Not only will the first episode premiere on that day, but all eight episodes of the season will become available to stream then.

UK fans of the show can also expect the series to become available on Wednesday, June 15, on Disney Plus.

Love, Victor season 3 plot

Michael Cimino as Victor and Anthony Keyvan as Rahim at a wedding on Love, Victor (Image credit: Greg Gayne/Hulu)

(SPOILER ALERT)

In the Love, Victor season 2 finale, the love life of most of the characters was in a period of transition. Felix broke up with Lake and was in full pursuit of Pilar, Lake was seemingly open to exploring something with Lucy and Victor's parents opted to give their marriage another try.

Victor’s love life of course was front and center, as he was trying to figure out who he wanted to be with. While he eventually settled on one person, viewers were left to wonder whose door he was standing in front of as the episode ended on a cliffhanger. So will he choose Benji or Rahim?

Going into this final season, it appears that Victor is once again be on a roller coaster ride of emotions. He may have made his choice between Benji and Rahim, but did his choice choose him? Also, fasten your seatbelts, because another guy is introduced into his orbit. Additionally, Felix will have to figure out his lingering feelings for Lake, while Mia and Andrew try to determine if their relationship really is meant to last beyond high school.

Love, Victor season 3 cast

All the major players from seasons 1 and 2 are back for Love, Victor season 3. Starring as Victor is Michael Cimino. Cimino was recently featured as Lance alongside Rebel Wilson in the Netflix hit movie Senior Year.

Rachel Hilson also reprises her role as Mia Brooks. Hilson should be recognizable from her most recent work as young Beth in This is Us and as Cindy Day in HBO’s Winning time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Rounding out the main cast of Love, Victor are the following: Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty), Anthony Turpel (The Bold and the Beautiful), Bebe Wood (The Real O'Neals), Mason Gooding (Scream), George Sear (Alex Rider), Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black), James Martinez (One Day at a Time), Anthony Keyvan (Generation), Ava Capri (Embattled) and Mateo Fernandez.

Love, Victor season 3 trailer

As if Victor needed another guy to come into the picture. Based on the trailer, fans should prepare for newcomer, Nick.

How to watch Love, Victor season 3

Love, Victor season 3 airs exclusively on Hulu and Disney Plus. Those interested in watching the series will need to have a subscription to one of the platforms. Hulu and Disney Plus are both available as standalone services, but if you’re someone that likes to find a deal, you may be interested in purchasing the Disney Bundle, which combines Hulu/ Disney Plus/ ESPN Plus for as low as $13.99 per month.

Would-be UK viewers of Love, Victor season 3 can watch the series on Disney Plus.