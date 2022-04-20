Senior Year: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Rebel Wilson comedy

Senior Year is Rebel Wilson’s latest project, and her fans are expecting big things from the movie as it highlights one of her well-known gifts — being the charmingly witty protagonist.

Senior Year will actually be Wilson’s first leading role in a comedy movie since The Hustle, a film she worked on with Anne Hathaway that debuted in 2019. As she returns to what she does best, Wilson finds herself in a project that is quite reminiscent of Drew Barrymore’s Never Been Kissed.

Here’s everything we know about Senior Year.

With a runtime of almost two hours, Senior Year is set to start streaming on Netflix in both the US and the UK on Friday, May 13.

Senior Year plot

Tudum , Netflix’s official companion site, describes the Senior Year plot by stating:

"It’s hard enough accepting that '20 years ago' no longer refers to the '80s. Now imagine falling into a coma in 2002 — yes, 20 years ago — and waking up in 2022 to discover that it’s no longer cool to wRiTe LikE tHiS?

"Enter Senior Year, a new Netflix comedy starring Rebel Wilson. Wilson plays Stephanie, a high school cheerleading captain who has it all: popularity, a hot boyfriend who wears a puka shell necklace and the title of prom queen right at her fingertips. But that comes crashing down when she falls off a pyramid and into a coma. Twenty years later, present day, Stephanie wakes up in a 37-years-old’s body and is forced to reintroduce herself to a world where NSYNC has long been broken up and butterfly clips are only cool in an ironic y2k revival sort of way."

Senior Year cast

Rebel Wilson in Senior Year (Image credit: Netflix)

Rebel Wilson leads the Senior Year cast. For many moviegoers, they will first recall laughing at Wilson’s comedic chops in her roles as Brynn in Bridesmaids and Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect movies. Since then, she has gone on to star as Natalie in Isn’t It Romantic, Fraulein Rahm in Jojo Rabbit and Jennyanydots in the remake of Cats.

Joining Wilson is Veep actor Sam Richardson. Known for playing the chief of staff to Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s onscreen character Selina Meyer, Richardson has starred in a number of other projects, including the well-reviewed Detroiters series. We’d be remiss not to mention that Richardson will have the distinct honor and privilege of being in arguably the most anticipated sequel of the last 30 years, Hocus Pocus 2.

Other notable names in Senior Year include Justin Hartley (This Is Us), Zoë Chao (Love Life), Chris Parnell (Anchorman), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) and the OG of all '90s high school movies, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless).

Senior Year trailer

The trailer and the plot of Senior Year reminds us of Drew Barrymore’s Never Been Kissed. In both films, the protagonist goes back to high school and tries to tap into some youthful popularity. With that said, Senior Year looks like it will be a pretty funny movie to stream when it premieres. That "Batman villain" bit is already a memorable line.

Senior Year director

Directing Senior Year is Alex Hardcastle. While Hardcastle may not have a ton of instantly recognizable film directing credits under his belt, he has directed episodes of popular shows like Grace and Frankie, You’re the Worst and Love, Victor.

How to watch Senior Year

Senior Year is a Netflix original movie and can only be streamed directly on the platform beginning on May 13. Those without a Netflix subscription can easily sign up for one with just a few clicks.