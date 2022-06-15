Love, Victor ending explained: a sweet, familiar note

Just like that, Love, Victor has wrapped its three-season run. For fans, it’s kind of disheartening to see the series come to a close after spending all this time getting to know the ins and outs of characters like Victor (Michael Cimino), Felix (Anthony Turpel) and Mia (Rachel Hilson).

After following their various plotlines and reacting to their different gut-punches and heartaches, sadly, there is no more story left to be told. Although many (us included) would've been happy to see Love, Victor continue on for another season or two, the series found a sense of poetic solace in its final scenes.

This is where we’d like to issue a complimentary SPOILER ALERT as we're about to discuss the Love, Victor season 3 ending.

Michael Cimino in Love, Victor (Image credit: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu)

In the Love, Victor season 3 premiere, it’s clear that despite wavering between his feelings for Rahim (Anthony Keyvan) and Benji (George Sear), Victor chooses the latter as his boyfriend. The basketball player knows without a shadow of a doubt that nothing could compare to the love he has for the high school musician. Naturally, "Venji" or "Bictor" fans found themselves happy with Victor’s choice and even happier when the two return to the scene of their first kiss and seemingly get back together.

Then between Benji's relapse, Victor’s entanglement with Nick (Nico Greetham) and Benji’s declaration that he’s going to boarding school, the show’s central couple gets derailed.

After all the ups and downs the two faced over the course of the final eight episodes, the relationship between Victor and Benji boiled down to the Winter Carnival and a Ferris wheel ride. As Victor prepares to board the ride by himself, Benji shows up asking, "room for one more?" Once the surprise of seeing Benji wears off, Victor invites him on the ride.

With the two of them sitting side by side in the Ferris wheel pod, Benji tells his former boyfriend, "I want us to be together Victor." There are some more things said after that, but the point is the two were reunited and it felt so good to see as a viewer. The last moment of the series ends with the two young men swinging in mid-air on the ride passionately kissing.

Now this of course is when fans of Love, Simon smiled at the déjà vu because Love,Victor clearly was paying homage to the movie that started it all.

For those that may need a refresher, in the final scene of Love, Simon, Simon (Nick Robinson) is in a Ferris wheel pod waiting alone for the anonymous love of his life. Just when it looks as if the person wouldn’t show up, Bram (Keiynan Lonsdale) sits next to him. The two briefly talk and seal their movie-long romantic journey with a kiss.

Love, Victor is now available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus. By the way, if you’re looking for other LGBTQ+ content to watch, make sure you check out our list.