What to watch for Pride Month: our picks of LGBTQ+ programming

Every June, people salute the men, women and non-binary persons who are brave enough to be their true selves during a time appropriately coined Pride Month. As spelled out in USA Today (opens in new tab), Pride finds its origins in the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City. In honor of that fateful summer day, the US has officially been celebrating the LGBTQ community in June since 1999, with the UK and other countries following suit.

As more individuals and businesses recognize this time of year, production companies have started making a point of releasing shows and films during the month with gay/queer characters and themes.

We've combed through the lists of programming being offered and have selected a few things we think are worth watching during Pride Month 2022. And if you just want a comfort watch — some oldies but goodies — take a look at our favorite LGBTQ+ moments on TV.

BBC

50 years of Pride

The BBC has commissioned and curated titles to play across its entire stable of TV and radio channels. Dates are still being confirmed but here's a taste of what's new and planned for Pride Month.

Amol Rajan Interviews... Billie Jean King — the legendary tennis player and social activist

Big Proud Party Agency — a new series featuring Ryan Lanji, Teddy Edwardes and Christopher Mills who throw epic events for best friends in need of a celebration.

Into My Name — a coming-of-age story about four Italian friends and their gender transitions. Executive produced by Elliot Page and Gaia Morrione.

Gateways Grind — documentary presented by Sandi Toksvig about the famous lesbian Gateways Club, in Chelsea, London.

BET Plus

B-Boy Blues

The drama follows the love story of two men in New York. While they are from the same city, they come from different worlds and have to overcome a bit of a culture clash.

Streaming: Thursday, June 9

Channel 4

50 Years of Pride

This feature-length documentary from Channel 4, with filmmaker Stephen Daldry and playwright Joe Robertson, has been commissioned to mark the 50th anniversary of Pride in the UK. Since 1972, Pride has developed from a small-scale protest march to a spectrum of parades and events across Britain. This documentary tells the story of Pride from people who shaped the movement from the start, as well as from a younger generation for whom Pride has always been part of their life and identity.

Airs at the end of June.

April Ashley

April Ashley is the first feature documentary on this trailblazer for trans women in the UK. Ashley, who died last year at the age of 86, was one of the country’s most prominent transgender women — a model, dancer and restaurateur whose rollercoaster life took her from wartime Liverpool to a world of celebrity friendships, a landmark divorce trial and an MBE.

Airs at the end of June.

The Pride Collection

Channel 4 has a long and varied history in commissioning and creating programming for LGBTQ+ communities, from the original Queer as Folk (US reboot incoming), Anne+ and Tales of the City to the highly celebrated It's a Sin, there's so much to explore in Channel 4's Pride at 50 streaming playlist.



Available to stream on All4 now. (opens in new tab)

Discovery Plus

The Book of Queer season 1

The five-episode limited series celebrates the incredible history of the LGBTQ community with the help of famous celebrities like Margaret Cho (The Flight Attendant), Leslie Jordan (American Horror Story) and Alex Newell (Glee).

Streaming: Thursday, June 2

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise season 2

The hit 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is back, and this season viewers can navigate the love journey of gay couple Valentine and Carlos and that of bisexual throuple Frankie, Gaby and Abby.

Streaming: Friday, June 10

HBO Max

Legendary season 3

The Emmy-nominated series once again showcases the ballroom culture as groups vogue, drop and pose their way through the competition in hopes of being crowned the winner.

Streaming: season began on Thursday, May 19

Hulu (US) / Disney Plus (UK)

Fire Island

Fire Island is a romantic comedy that follows two best friends as they head to New York’s legendary vacation spot to have the summer of their lives. They aren’t necessarily welcomed by everyone on the island, but they manage to catch the attention of a handsome stranger or two.

Streaming: Friday, June 3

Love, Victor season 3

In the final season of Love, Victor, the titular character will attempt to sort out his complex feelings for the boys in his orbit, while trying to look to the future beyond his senior year of high school.

Streaming: Wednesday, June 15

Netflix

First Kill season 1

One is a vampire and the other is a vampire hunter. Will these two ladies manage to figure out their feelings for one another while being from rival sides?

Streaming: Friday, June 10

The Umbrella Academy season 3

The Umbrella Academy is back for its third installment, and the superpowered individuals of the Umbrella Academy find themselves at odds with those of the Sparrow Academy. The season will also mark Elliot Page’s character announcing he is transgendered.

Streaming: Wednesday, June 22

The Upshaws season 2 part 1

Mike Epps, Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes are back again telling the funny story of an American family in Indiana. We specifically look forward to seeing how the eldest Upshaw child continues his same-gendered-dating journey with a possible new child in the mix.

Streaming: Wednesday, June 29

Paramount Plus

RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race season 7

Some of the most memorable stars from RuPaul's Drag Race come back to compete for the cash prize and of course the title on RuPaul's All Stars Drag Race season 7.

Streaming: season began on May 20

Peacock

Queer as Folk season 1

The Queer as Folk reboot is reimagined and centers around a diverse group of friends in New Orleans in the aftermath of a tragedy.

Streaming: Thursday, June 9

Prime Video

My Fake Boyfriend

A romantic comedy that follows the story of a guy who creates a fake boyfriend to keep his ex-boyfriend out of his life. He runs into an issue when he comes across the man of his dreams but he is in a fake relationship and has a hard time breaking up with his imaginary partner.

Streaming: Friday, June 17

Showtime

The Chi season 5

The series will continue to explore the daily lives of the residents of the south side of Chicago. As always, the Lena Waithe-created series won't shy from portraying the intersection of race and sexuality for a few of the show’s characters.

Streaming: Friday, June 24

Starz

P-Valley season 2

In its second season, Uncle Clifford and Autumn are locked in a battle for control of The Pynk, the Mississippi strip club. Also, just like last season, the often sexual fluidness of some of the characters will make for interesting narratives.

Streaming: Friday, June 3

Theaters

Lightyear

In this origin story of how Toy Story’s beloved Buzz Lightyear came to be, the movie proves to be worth watching for two major reasons in our book. First, all Toy Story loyalists have to see the film because Pixar and Disney have always created great work when they partnered on the franchise. Second, the hotly debated same-gendered kiss will in fact be featured in the project.

Lightyear releases on June 17.