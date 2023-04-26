And Just Like That season 2: cast, trailer and everything we know about the Sex and the City sequel

If you've been wondering when And Just Like That season 2 was coming, the wait is almost over. The Sex and the City sequel series is on its way and the trailer reveals that Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte still have quite a few adventures ahead of them.

And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max in 2021 and focuses on the next step in the evolution of a friendship between three women. We've seen them in their 30s and 40s but now we're turning the page to their 50s. And their lives are just as fabulous as they've always been, but as you can imagine there are certainly a few speed bumps thrown into the mix.

Here's everything we know about And Just Like That season 2.

And Just Like That season 2 is coming in June, but no specific release date has been set. We'll keep you updated as soon as a date has been announced.

And Just Like That season 2 cast

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are back for season 2.

While playing Carrie Bradshaw has been her trademark, Parker has enjoyed a long career playing a variety of roles that showcase her talent. Last year she dusted off her broom and returned to the role of Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2, while she is also known for Divorce and The Family Stone.

Cynthia Nixon returns once again as Miranda Hobbes. Nixon has appeared in several high profile roles following Sex and the City, including Ratched on Netflix, The Gilded Age and Hot White Heist.

Rounding out the main trio is Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. Davis can be seen in a number of holiday movies including Holiday in the Wild and A Heavenly Christmas, along with a role in Bad Teacher and Deadly Illusions. She's also lent her voice to several animated projects.

John Corbett (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3) made a surprise appearance in the And Just Like That season 2 trailer, reprising his former Sex and the City role of Aidan Shaw, though we don't yet know how big of a role he'll play.

Returning series regulars also include:

Sara Ramírez (Grey's Anatomy) as Che Diaz

Sarita Choudhury (Ramy) as Seema Patel

Nicole Ari Parker (Empire) as Lisa Todd Wexley

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) as Dr. Nya Wallace

Mario Cantone (Better Things) as Anthony Marentino

David Eigenberg (Chicago Fire) as Steve Hobbes

Evan Handler (Power) as Harry Goldenblatt

Christopher Jackson (Bull) as Herbert Wexley

Niall Cunningham (Life in Pieces) as Brady Hobbes

Cathy Ang (My Best Friend's Exorcism) as Lily Goldenblatt

Alexa Swinton (Billions) as Rose Goldenblatt

And Just Like That season 2 plot

The official plot for And Just Like That season 2 hasn't been released yet, but based on the trailer it looks like things pick up where the first season left off.

The series follows best friends Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda in their 50s. Now older and wiser, they're all embarking on new adventures.

In season 1, Carrie's husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died of a heart attack in the first episode, setting Carrie on a collision course with life as a widow. Slowly but surely she's bouncing back and rediscovering herself, and trying to find love again.

Charlotte is still a busy wife and mom of two daughters who are entering their teen years. Life for her girls isn't as simple as it was for Charlotte, who is trying to find her place among the other New York moms.

Miranda's life has changed a lot after the first season. She'd been with Steve forever, but suddenly she found herself drawn to Carrie's podcast partner Che, leading Miranda on a journey of self-discovery in the LGBTQ+ community.

And Just Like That season 2 trailer

All of your old friends are back in the And Just Like That season 2 trailer, along with a few new faces and one very familiar face who is returning to the series. Take a look:

How to watch And Just Like That season 2

And Just Like That season 2 is an HBO Max original series, so you'll need a subscription in order to watch it. You can choose from one of the HBO Max subscription options below if you don’t have a subscription already. You can subscribe as a standalone service or add it to a Hulu, YouTube TV or Sling TV package.