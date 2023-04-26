And Just Like That season 2 trailer has dropped — revealing a huge surprise

And Just Like That is returning with a second season.

There is big news for And Just Like That fans because it has been announced that not only will season 2 arrive sooner than we thought, but a brand new trailer has also dropped.

The sneak peek into And Just Like That season 2 reveals the new series will pick up shortly after And Just Like That season 1 left off, with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) all still living their best life in New York City.

The trailer is less than a minute and a half long, but it gives fans plenty of teasers about the new season, including the fact Carrie has a new man in her life in the shape of her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez).

Miranda and Che's (Sara Ramirez) relationship seems to be going from strength to strength as the couple move in together, and Charlotte is still navigating the world of being a parent to teenagers after her daughter Lily (Cathy Ang) suddenly announces in the trailer that she is ready to lose her virginity.

In traditional Sex and the City style, Sarah Jessica-Parker provides the voiceover for the trailer as Carrie, telling viewers that "If you're lucky, you can always count on your closest friends to be there."

But it is only when she teases: "I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe… not everything..." that we see the return of one of Sex and The City's favorite characters — Carrie's on-again, off-again boyfriend Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

As Aidan's car pulls up right at the end of the trailer, Carrie is seen turning around to find her former flame standing behind her.

Could this mean we might see romance blossoming for Carrie once again following the tragic and sudden death of her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth) at the start of season 1?

Although we are yet to get a specific date for the new season, we do know And Just Like That season 2 will air on HBO Max in the US and on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK this June.