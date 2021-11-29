'And Just Like That...' release date, cast, plot, and everything we know about the ‘Sex and the City’ sequel

And Just Like That... sees Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte all back for a new series.

The stars of Sex and the City will be strutting the streets of New York City once again as the series reboot, And Just Like That... hits our screens in December.

It's been more than fifteen years since we last saw newspaper columnist Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), no-nonsense lawyer Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), and prim-and-proper Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) navigating their way through friendships and relationships as 30 something singletons. Now, they're back for a 10-episode sequel to the Emmy-winning American comedy-drama.

And Just Like That... sees the friends now trying to figure out life in their 50s, with all that marriage, jobs, and raising older children entails. Speaking of reprising her role as Carrie, Sarah says: "I’m excited about the time that has passed. I think young women still really relate to this story, it’s about finding friendships that matter, looking for work that fulfills you, and pursuing love, even when it drags you down the street!"

‘And Just Like That...’ will be available from Thursday, Dec. 9th on HBO Max in the US and on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK

The first three episodes of the 10-part season will premiere on the same day, meaning fans will be able to binge-watch the start of the series as they catch up with Carrie and co.

Which 'Sex and the City' favourites are back for 'And Just Like That...'?

While we will be seeing Sarah Jessica Parker reprising her role as leading lady Carrie Bradshaw, along with Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York, there will be a gap in the friendship group as Kim Cattrall sadly turned down returning to play iconic man-eating PR guru Samantha Jones.

The much-loved fan-favourite will not appear in the series at all after Kim declined to return alongside her former co-stars following reports of a feud. Speaking of Samantha's absence, Sarah said: "Samantha isn’t part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

Meanwhile, US streaming service HBO Max, who is behind the revival, says Samantha’s absence is reflective of real-life... "People come into your life, people leave," says chief content officer at HBO, Casey Bloys. "Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the actual stages of life."

It has been reported in MailOnline that Samantha's absence from the show is being explained by her being away in the UK. A source reportedly close to the show told the publication: “We couldn’t have Samantha roaming around New York City and not have the other women not interacting with her. It just wouldn’t have made sense. Sending her to Los Angeles wasn’t an option as we’d done that in the first movie, so having her character based in London really was the perfect way to keep her alive and explain her absence."

However, there is some good news for SATC fans, because there are plenty of other familiar faces returning to the show, including actor Chris Noth, who plays Carrie’s suave husband "Mr. Big".

Miranda and Charlotte’s husbands, Steve (David Eigenberg) and Harry (Evan Handler), will return, while new additions include The Morning Show’s Karen Pittman, Chicago PD’s Nicole Ari Parker, Strangers star Sarita Choudhury, and the show’s first non-binary character played by Grey’s Anatomy’s Sara Ramirez.

'And Just Like That...' plot

While exact details about what we'll be seeing Carrie and co getting up to have been kept tightly under wraps, it's likely there will be plenty of romance, career, and family drama just like there was in Sex and the City — and, of course, fabulous outfits and plenty of shoes!

Sarah is reluctant to give too much of the plot away but seems to have as many questions about the revival as devoted SATC fans do. "Who are they in this world now? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends and how are they finding their way? I’m curious and excited to see how these women are today."

One thing that has been confirmed is that the new series won't shy away from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "It will obviously be part of the storyline because that’s the city [these characters] live in," says Sarah. "And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? We’ll examine it all."

In fact, the coronavirus pandemic is a big reason why the revival has finally happened at all... "The world of Carrie and her friends has always been about coming home, and I felt we needed that right now," says Sarah.

Is there a trailer for 'And Just Like That...'?

There is! The trailer sees Carrie back in New York City with Charlotte and Miranda once again, and it looks like their friendship bond (and outfit choices!) is stronger than ever seventeen years on.

We are also given a glimpse of some of the familiar faces we came to know and love in Sex and the City, as well as some new arrivals in Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda's lives who are sure to soon become firm fan favourites.