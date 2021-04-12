The Gilded Age’ – cast, release date, trailer, filming news and all about Julian Fellowes latest costume drama

Hang on to your corsets, monocles and britches, The Gilded Age is coming! If anyone can rustle up a good period drama it’s Julian Fellowes, creator of the Downton Abbey TV series and movie franchise. Now it looks like he could hit the jackpot again with his new series The Gilded Age, following the high society movers and shakers of 1880s New York.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Gilded Age that will be arriving on HBO and likely to be shown on Sky Atlantic in the UK...

All about The Gilded Age....

Julian Fellowes latest period drama The Gilded Age is set in upstate New York during the 1880s. The title refers to this time of prosperity in the United States, thanks to the industrial boom, and the show will follow the comings and goings of the upper echelons of New York’s high society during that time.

We'll meet the millionaire titans who ran the city during the financial boom, including ruthless railroad tycoon George Russell, his son Larry and his ambitious wife Bertha. There’s also Marian Brook, the orphaned daughter of a Union general.

Keen for his many fans to invest in the characters, Julian Fellowes is quick to point out that The Gilded Age is not a prequel to Downton Abbey, which started in the 1912 with news of the Titanic sinking.

“In fact, The Gilded Age is about a period much earlier than Downton Abbey,” says Julian. “It’s 1880s New York and its various types and things that were going on there."

The release date for The Gilded Age on HBO is still under wraps as it's still early days, with filming starting in Troy, New York in May. A casting company posted a notice in The Times Union looking for extras. Producers are looking for women with long hair who are happy to wear corsets and bustles as well as men with facial hair and children to portray roles in the 1880s. Shooting will take place between May 22 and June 18. It was originally due to take place last year but the coronavirus outbreak scuppered plans.

The Gilded Age cast...

We don’t know too much about The Gilded Age characters at the moment, as the scripts are a closely guarded secret, but we do know the series boasts a stellar cast. Cynthia Nixon, known to many as Miranda in Sex and the City, will play a character called Ada Brook while Basic Instinct’s Jeanne Tripplehorn is also on the cast list. Morgan Spector, who has previously appeared in Homeland and The Plot Against America, will play George Russell while Mamma Mia! And Chicago star Christine Baranski will play a character called Agnes Van Rhijn. There are sure to be more big names as filming gets underway.

The Gilded Age creator Julian Fellowes…

Aside from the multiple award-winning ITV series Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes has got serious credentials when it comes to writing. The former actor penned the film Gosford Park which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 2002. He’s also written Belgravia, Young Victoria, The English Game and he co-wrote The Tourist, starring Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, which raked in $278 million worldwide. Julian has also acted in several films and TV series, including Our Friends in the North, Tomorrow Never Dies and Monarch of the Glen.

'The Gilded Age' writer Julian Fellowes created Downton Abbey. (Image credit: ITV)

Julian Fellowes on the movers and shaker of 1880s New York, when The Gilded Age is set…

“These people were extraordinary," explains Julian Fellowes. "You can see why they frightened the old guard, because they saw no boundaries. They wanted to build a palace, they built a palace. They wanted to buy a yacht, they bought a yacht. The old guard in New York weren't like that at all, and suddenly this whirlwind of couture descended on their heads. The newcomers redesigned being rich. They created a rich culture that we still have today.”